Omarion’s baby mama Apryl Jones rants on Instagram Live about The Game and celebrity men

Omarion’s baby mother Apryl Jones took to Instagram Live and went on a bizarre rant about celebrity men.

She claims to have slept with Compton rapper The Game and name-dropped NBA stars Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, and Shaq as men who are allegedly sliding into her DMs.

B2K star Omarion and Apryl have two children: Megaa Omari, and A’mei Kazuko. Jones is rumored to be pregnant by Omarion’s fellow B2K bandmate Fizz as the two were reportedly cuddling on Instagram Live last week.

In the Instagram Live video, which you can watch below, Jones said “I f****d The Game” and says the rapper wished her Happy Mother’s Day. Jones goes on to mention Nate Robinson, Paul Pierce, Shaquille O’Neal, and Fizz among the men who sent her Mother’s Day messages.

In the bizarre rant, Jones claims she became a celebrity due to sleeping with Omarion and having two children with the RnB star. The former Love and Hip Hop cast member claims Fizz, A$ap Rocky and other famous men want to sleep with her.

The Instagram Live video drew a plethora of Twitter reactions with many observers wondering if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while others advised the LHHH star to find new friends.

I truly think apryl Jones got into some bad drugs or something — daenerys. (@TayChaiinz) July 8, 2019

I need to know what drugs Apryl Jones is on 😱😂🤦🏾‍♀️ — Truth (@stop_lying) July 7, 2019

Apryl Jones friends are fake as hell. If that was my girl acting like that on live I would have snatched the phone so fast!!!! pic.twitter.com/UxuTdweyRL — Jawn 3:16 (@JulieOfcharsky) July 7, 2019

Apryl Jones friends are fake let my bitch start making herself look a fool live I’ll end that shit so quick. Lmao — A. Wright (@muva1017) July 7, 2019

Apryl Jones is corny and her “friends” are wack for letting her do that live when she’s high off something — Shannon🌱 (@Sunny_Love22) July 7, 2019

Omarion has not responded to the rumors surrounding his baby mama and Fizz. The RnB star shared on his Instagram last week that he is in Jamaica and is seemingly unbothered by the rumors.

Omarion and Apryl Jones ended their relationship in 2016 about four months after the birth of their second child. It is unclear whether she will be returning for the upcoming Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.