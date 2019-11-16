Omarion finally speaks out about Apryl and Fizz and he’s just as unbothered as you thought

Omarion has finally spoken about Fizz and Apryl’s relationship, and he’s completely unbothered by the whole thing. Omarion did an interview with VladTV and spoke about the relationship and how he and Apryl ended things.

Omarion was asked if he had to pick one reason for his and Apryl’s breakup, what would that be. Omarion responded, “miscommunication.”

Next, Omarion was asked when the relationship between Apryl and Fizz became public, how did he feel about that. O replied, “Um…I don’t feel no ways. I think that um…you know… if they’re happy, you know… um… then they should be happy.”

O followed up by saying, “I think they should change the narrative, because, well, first of all, let me say, she’s still the mother of my children. So, it doesn’t matter, um, you know, or I should say, when something affects her, it affects my kids, and THAT affects me. That affects me… my kids.”

He then ended the statement by saying, “But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative though. Because if it’s their so-called happiness, I shouldn’t be a part of that.”

When asked about the infamous video of Fizz rubbing Apryl’s rear end on Instagram, O said that he hasn’t seen it, but threw in, “That’s what couples do.”

On him and Fizz’s relationship, Omarion said that they do have a working relationship.

“What we established as kids, the B2K brand, coming back fifteen years later and coming back this year to have one of the biggest tours of the year, there’s nothing that can touch that. That’s history in itself,” Omarion said.

He followed up with, “Now if we are just speaking personally, I don’t think that that matters. We were able to give the fans what they wanted for so many years, and I think that’s what’s up right there.”

You can check out the interview here:

This is the first time Omarion has spoken publically about his bandmate and baby’s mother dating since they went public on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. Viewers have been in shock, both at the fact that Fizz and Apryl are in this very controversial relationship and Omarion’s silence on the whole thing.