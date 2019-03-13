Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Instagram and YouTube bombarded by trolls after Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions scandal

Following news that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were both named as part of the huge college admissions scam, the response has been fierce. One of the people currently feeling it is the Fuller House star’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Olivia Jade is not just a student at the University of Southern California, but she’s also pretty famous in her own right — Instagram famous that is.

With 1.3 million followers on the social media platform and nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube, Olivia has become known as a social media influencer and even had her own makeup collaboration with Sephora.

Now, after news that her USC admission may not be legitimate, she’s become the target of internet scorn. Despite turning off comments on a couple of her latest posts, past posts have been filled with comments about the college admissions scandal, taking aim at the 19-year old.

Of course, there are Olivia Jade fans who have come to the defense of Lori Loughlin’s daughter, a teenager who may not have even known about the alleged college admissions scheme. Those fans are few and far between.

Most of the comments so far have been condemning the alleged actions of her mother, quick to point out that for Olivia Jade to attend a school like USC, the school denied someone more deserving.

Just two days ago, Olivia Jade posted a new video on YouTube and didn’t turn the comments off as she did for her latest Instagram posts.

Not surprisingly, the comments have come fast from those condemning her college admission.

So far, Olivia Jade hasn’t posted anything new to Instagram or YouTube since the news of her mother, Lori Loughlin, being charged. It’s not clear what may happen in terms of her status at the University of Southern California at this point.