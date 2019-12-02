Olivia Jade addresses mom’s legal battle on YouTube return: ‘I can’t say anything’

Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to YouTube yesterday, December 1st, after an 8-month absence.

The YouTube influencer with 1.94 million subscribers disappeared from the video-sharing platform after her family became embroiled in the college admissions bribery scandal. However, she has now returned with a 2-minute vlog.

Olivia Jade has finally broken her silence on the scandal, which could see her parents serve jail-time. She took to YouTube to say she legally couldn’t talk about it. Anyone hoping for an inside scoop and some gossip from Olivia will be left sorely disappointed.

Olivia Jade’s mom, actor Lori Loughlin is under investigation by the FBI for trying to cheat the entrance exam to the University of Southern California (USC) for her daughter.

The Full House actor and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying bribes worth $500,000 in order to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California. Other charges include faking a photograph so the girls would appear adept at rowing.

Neither Olivia Jade or her sister Isabella, have been charged with any crimes but they have been removed from USC.

In the video, she stresses how much she misses being on YouTube and she also acknowledges that. despite wanting to talk about her Mom’s legal issues, she is unable to do so. She adds that she is passionate about her YouTube channel and wants to take small steps towards returning.

Having largely avoided Instagram for the last year, Olivia Jade announced her possible return to the video and picture sharing social media service with a screenshot of her YouTube video, accompanied by a heart emoji. Fans quickly responded with messages proclaiming their love for her and hopes for her return.

She still has a formidable Instagram following of 1.3 million.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

When the scandal originally broke, Olivia Jade suffered online abuse, which included death threats.