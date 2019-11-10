Noah Centineo knee injury: How did actor get hurt ahead of his People’s Choice Awards win?

Actor Noah Centineo became the center of attention at Sunday night’s E! People’s Choice Awards. The rising star picked up an award for one of his recent movie roles over the past year.

However, Noah Centineo’s knee injury and his acceptance speech were among the main focuses of an interesting appearance for the young star.

Noah Centineo accepts PCA for Comedy Movie Star

The 23-year-old actor made his way to the stage to accept the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie Star. Centineo claimed the honor for his role in The Perfect Date and used crutches to get to the stage.

He then delivered an interesting acceptance speech. Part of his statement had viewers at home scratching their heads about what he said.

Here’s a video clip of Centineo who tries to deliver some inspiration while on stage with his award.

To win the award, Centineo bested a field of actors which included Kevin Hart, Rebel Wilson, Adam Sandler, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the PCA Favorite Comedy Star category.

Centineo has been winning a number of awards over the past year for his roles in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Perfect Date.

He’ll star in a sequel To All the Boys which is currently filming and slated for 2020. Centineo will also appear as Langston in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

How did Noah Centineo get his knee injury?

According to a report via Cosmopolitan earlier this month, Centineo was playing basketball in October and dislocated his knee. That led to knee surgery for the Hollywood star who now needs crutches to get around during his recovery.

Centineo posted online about his injury including the image below.

He also captioned the “Most ridiculous shower adventure of all time,” on his Instagram Story where he showed the ordeal it was to get clean while dealing with his injury.

Despite the knee injury, Centineo bravely accepted his award on Sunday night. During Centineo’s walk up to the stage, David Spade’s reaction became a fan-favorite moment of the PCAs as it captures many of Centineo’s biggest fans’ own reactions.

David Spade licking his lips while watching Noah Centineo make his way to the stage is a whole mood @enews pic.twitter.com/4lhB97yi7g — Jennifer P (@JenniferDP45) November 11, 2019

The Hollywood sensation Noah Centineo has gained over 17 million followers on Instagram. He’s also taken as he is currently dating internet celeb and model Alexis Ren. Still, there are plenty of fans who realize they aren’t too official just yet.

In addition to the other roles mentioned, he confirmed this past April that he’ll take on the role of the pop culture icon He-Man in a Masters of the Universe film.

Until then, he’ll keep on recovering so he can trade in his crutches for a sword and shield as part of the iconic role.