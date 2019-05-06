No, Good Girls’ Christina Hendricks is not pregnant

There has recently been a swirl of online rumors that Good Girls actress Christiana Hendricks was recently spotted with a “baby bump.”

Rumors and speculation that Christina Hendricks, best known for her roles on NBC’s Good Girls and AMC’s Mad Men, is pregnant are being stoked by recent fake news reports that the actress is indeed pregnant and that a source close to her has confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting a child.

One satirical report claimed that she recently made toasts by drinking water. The “report” went on to note that it is very unusual for people to toast with a glass of water instead of wine and that Hendricks decision to make toasts with water instead of wine suggests she is pregnant because ladies are usually advised to abstain from alcohol when they are expecting a baby.

This is not the first time that rumors have circulated online that the Good Girls actress is pregnant. Pregnancy rumors have followed the actress since she revealed in a 2014 issue of Health magazine that she doesn’t want to get pregnant or have children and that she has the support of her husband, the Body of Proof and Madam Secretary star Geoffrey Arend.

“We’ve decided that we are not really interested in having children,” Hendricks said.”We got a puppy, and that’s my idea of starting a family.”

She added that people always expect couples to want to have kids but when she tells people she doesn’t want children people suggest that she will soon change her mind about it.

She admitted in the Health magazine interview that there’s “a small chance I could change my mind.”

Christina Hendricks, born in 1975, is best known for starring as Joan Holloway on AMC’s Mad Men. She is also currently playing Beth Boland on NBC’s comedy/crime series Good Girls.

She has appeared in several other TV dramas, playing roles such as Saffron on Firefly (2002), Trudy on Hap and Leonard (2016), and Celine/Chair in Comedy Central’s Another Period (2015-2016).

She has also appeared in films such as Drive (2011), Lost River (2014), The Neon Demon (2016), and The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018).

Her husband Geoffrey Arend is best known for playing Ethan Gross on ABC’s Body of Proof and Matt Mahoney on CBS’ Madam Secretary.