No, Chris Brown hasn’t been shot dead by police it was just a hoax

Fans of the hip-hop artist Chris Brown took to social media in alarm yesterday after a blog published a fake news report claiming that L.A. police officers shot the hip-hop artist in his house.

According to the hoax story, a guest came to Brown’s mansion in L.A. with two women and during the visit an argument broke out that turned into a row. The fake report claimed the women alleged that Brown pulled a gun on them and they called 911.

It added that police soon arrived and surrounded the house while helicopters hovered over the mansion.

The fake report claimed that during the standoff with the police, Chris Brown took to Instagram and posted a video from inside his house in which he protested his innocence. The story concluded that police entered Brown’s house with a search warrant and while they were in the house, they fired multiple shots — one of which hit the singer in the chest.

The fake news reporter also posted a video to YouTube which has since been taken down. YouTube also posted a message saying that the account associated with the video has been terminated.

Worried fans have been taking to Twitter and Facebook to find out if the story was, in fact, real. While some read the report and immediately realized it was a hoax others believed it and took to Twitter to mourn and post tributes.

Why is everybody saying Chris brown got shot!!!!!!!!! Wtf is going on!? — zearbear💛 (@zearbearr) April 26, 2019

Damn they shot Chris Brown — Red =❤️💪🏽🤞🏽😡🔥 (@AllQue_2) April 26, 2019

Don't ever scare me like this again 😩 I was bout to clock out 😭😭😭😭😭 — Queen ✨ (@PrincessWhitt__) April 26, 2019

So the police shot Chris brown ? 🧐 — ℍ𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕟🥃💲 (@_BrownskinThang) April 26, 2019

they on Facebook talking bout the police shot Chris brown dead 💀💀 — hotgirl k 🤪 (@Kourtneylenea) April 26, 2019

Yeah,,,even that part Chris brown was shot😩😭😭😭 — d AViD (@Davidsnio) April 25, 2019

when chris brown got shot 5 minutes into the movie

pic.twitter.com/TpiDpE2wFr — ~ ☆ ~ (@souljajunie) April 22, 2019

Can somebody tell me if Chris Brown got shot fr 😩 — ✨Vanna✨ (@MsVanna24) April 26, 2019

Chris Brown has had brushes with the law in the past. He was arrested in February 2009 after physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and he was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in March 2009.

His visa to enter the U.K. was refused on the grounds that he’d been found guilty in the past of criminal offences, including the assault on Rihanna.

On March 5, 2009, Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats. He was also reported at various times to have been involved in scuffles and physical altercations with the entourage of other stars, including Drake in July 2012 and Frank Ocean in January 2013.

He was arrested in October 2013 for felony assault in Washington D.C.