Nikki Glaser apologizes to Taylor Swift for comments in Netflix’s Miss Americana

The Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana hit today on Netflix and there is a portion of the film that discusses the body-shaming that Swift suffered through.

Before the release of the documentary, Swift mentioned how she disappeared for a year due to the comments about her weight and her eating disorder.

However, one of the voices heard in Miss Americana was comedian Nikki Glaser and she has now apologized for making her comments.

Nikki Glaser explains her comments

In Miss Americana, there was a montage of people talking about Taylor Swift’s weight, which she said would cause her to stop eating and starve herself just to get to an idealized weight.

The comment by Nikki Glaser was from five years ago when she said: “she’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends.”

That was one of the comments that made Taylor Swift feel self-conscious. However, as Glaser explained, it was taken out of context.

Glaser said that anyone who follows her and knows her knows that she also battles an eating disorder and has for 17 years now. According to Glaser, that comment came because she was “feeling fat” that day and was jealous.

From the sound of it, the comments that made Taylor Swift self-conscious about her weight came from someone who was feeling self-conscious about her weight at the time.

Glaser also said that she has some first-hand experience with people telling her that she is too skinny and she knows how terrible it feels.

Nikki Glaser is a huge fan of Taylor Swift

Nikki Glaser said that if her comments had anything to do with Taylor Swift disappearing for a year, it is even worse.

“I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser said.

In her apology, she also said that she is a huge fan of Swift, which makes her feel even worse.

“I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me,” Glaser wrote.

Glaser also said that she only received a couple of death threats from Taylor Swift fans, which she said she understands as a Swift fan herself.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor Swift fans have sent death threats to someone, as Scooter Braun said that fans sent his entire family (including his children) death threats when Swift told people to contact him, and Swift refused to do anything to stop it.

Miss Americana is streaming on Netflix,