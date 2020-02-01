Nikki Glaser apologizes to Taylor Swift for comments in Netflix’s Miss Americana

The Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana hit today on Netflix and there is a portion of the film that discusses the body-shaming that Swift suffered through.
Before the release of the documentary, Swift mentioned how she disappeared for a year due to the comments about her weight and her eating disorder.
However, one of the voices heard in Miss Americana was comedian Nikki Glaser and she has now apologized for making her comments.
Nikki Glaser explains her comments
In Miss Americana, there was a montage of people talking about Taylor Swift’s weight, which she said would cause her to stop eating and starve herself just to get to an idealized weight.
The comment by Nikki Glaser was from five years ago when she said: “she’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends.”
That was one of the comments that made Taylor Swift feel self-conscious. However, as Glaser explained, it was taken out of context.
Glaser said that anyone who follows her and knows her knows that she also battles an eating disorder and has for 17 years now. According to Glaser, that comment came because she was “feeling fat” that day and was jealous.
From the sound of it, the comments that made Taylor Swift self-conscious about her weight came from someone who was feeling self-conscious about her weight at the time.
Glaser also said that she has some first-hand experience with people telling her that she is too skinny and she knows how terrible it feels.
View this post on Instagram
I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice. The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, “she’s too skinny; it bothers me… all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!” 😣 This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my “work” at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably “feeling fat” that day and was jealous. Also, I’ve had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I’ll consider going to “die in a hole you motherfucking asshole”, I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. In fact, her song “The Man” is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖
Nikki Glaser is a huge fan of Taylor Swift
Nikki Glaser said that if her comments had anything to do with Taylor Swift disappearing for a year, it is even worse.
“I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser said.
In her apology, she also said that she is a huge fan of Swift, which makes her feel even worse.
“I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me,” Glaser wrote.
Glaser also said that she only received a couple of death threats from Taylor Swift fans, which she said she understands as a Swift fan herself.
This isn’t the first time that Taylor Swift fans have sent death threats to someone, as Scooter Braun said that fans sent his entire family (including his children) death threats when Swift told people to contact him, and Swift refused to do anything to stop it.
Miss Americana is streaming on Netflix,