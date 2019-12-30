Nicole Kidman shares adorable rare photo of daughter Faith

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Nicole Kidman treated friends, family, and fans to a rare photo on social media of her daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

Faith is Nicole’s youngest daughter and the second child she’s had with husband Keith Urban. She has just celebrated her 9th birthday.

Kidman posted the picture to her 5.9 million followers on Instagram; she left the message: “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much, precious, precious girl. Happy birthday, Faith! xx ❤️🎂”

The photo is a black and white of Nicole and Faith taken a few years ago it features mother and child staring directly at the camera.

Several celebrities responded enthusiastically to the photo, Gywneth Paltrow replied with “what a photo” and Reese Witherspoon said “Happy Birthday Faith! 💖” Naomi Campbell called the picture “gorgeous.”

Big Little Lies Season 2 release date: When will HBO’s hit drama return in 2019? [Updated] Related posts you might like

Kidman and Urban well-known for keeping their children’s lives private, and they rarely share photos of them on social media. However, the exception to the rule may be birthdays as Nicole shared a photo of her two children on elder daughter, Sunday’s birthday last July.

The two were snapped from behind and in silhouette in front of the famous clock at the Musee d’Orsay museum. Nicole captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday darling Sunday ❤️ #Paris”

Both images are in a style that manages to maintain the privacy of the two young girls.

Meanwhile, husband and father, singer Keith Urban let us know with an Instagram post of his own that the family was spending Christmas in Sydney, Australia. He put up a picture of himself and Nicole kissing with a backdrop of Sydney’s skyline.

The photo captioned “Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!!” would seem to indicate they had a fun Christmas down under.

Nicole has two other children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who were born when she was married to Tom Cruise.