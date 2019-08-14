Nicki Minaj responds to Rick Ross’s diss in Apple of My Eyes lyrics: ‘Boy, sit yo fat **s down’

Nicki Minaj has reacted to Rick Ross’s diss in Apple of My Eyes lyrics.

Nicki Minaj featured on The Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday, after the heated exchange on Queen Radio. And during the latest episode of the podcast with Joe, Rory, and Mal, Minaj did not mince her words when Mal asked for her opinion on who was the better rapper, Rozay (Ross) or The Game.

Minaj referred explicitly to the time that Rick Ross mentioned her in his Apple of My Eye track from his 2017 album Rather You Than Me. She said she didn’t think much of artists who try to sell their albums by name-dropping other artists to stir controversy.

Ross had referred to Nicki in the lyrics of Apple of My Eye when he rapped: “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/ Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance.”

“When a grown-**s f**k**g man name-drops a woman and disses a woman to sell an album when I was the only person in your artist’s corner when everyone turned their back on them,” she said.

Nicki recalled an incident some years back (audio below) when she went to meet with then-President Barack Obama, and Ross happened to be there. She brought up the subject of rapper Meek Mill’s probation (Meek Mill was Minaj’s boyfriend at the time when he was involved in a criminal case).

Minaj told Budden that after the meeting, Ross texted Meek, saying, “Yo, this chick [Minaj] is a keeper.”

Minaj said she saw the text message with her own eyes and that the message read in full: “This chick is a keeper. She went in a room full of rappers and spoke to Obama, and the first thing out of her mouth was about you and figuring out your probation situation and why you’re still on probation after all these years.”

According to Minaj, it was strange after texting such a message to Meek that Ross would come out with lyrics disrespecting her.

By the time Ross’s album was released in 2017, Minaj and Mill’s relationship had ended.

Nicki Minaj also referenced Rozay’s recent dissing of 50 Cent during the tour for his new album Port of Miami 2. Ross stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood in July, and the radio host asked if he would collaborate with 50 Cent despite their long-running beef. Ross answered, saying that 50 Cent wasn’t relevant anymore on the hip-hop scene.

“If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it,” Ross said, “but, not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more.”

Nicki Minaj concluded her rant with advice for Rozay.

“And now you trying to disrespect 50? Try and hope that 50 would respond to your nonsense this time? Boy, sit yo fat ass down,” she said.