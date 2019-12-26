Nick Young is engaged to baby mama Keonna Green: What’s happening to Iggy Azalea now?

Former Denver Nuggets star Nick Young proposed to his longtime sweetheart and baby mama Keonna Green on Christmas Day.

Young, aka Swaggy P, shared the exciting news with his 3.4 million Instagram followers earlier today. He also shared the good news with his more than 494,000 Twitter followers.

“Merry Christmas…. @keonnanecole Said Yes !!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy.”

Nick Young posted a video showing the moment he got down on one knee and asked Green, who was holding their baby, to marry him.

“I love you, and I want to spend the rest of my life you,” Young said.

Green said yes. Young slipped an engagement ring into her finger and kissed her. He got on his feet, and in his excitement, he nearly ran into their little daughter Navi.

“We did it son,” he said to their son Nick Jr., who was filming.

“Yeah we did it,” the boy answered.

Merry Christmas…. keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @NickSwagyPYoung navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rh4fGaVm5W — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) December 25, 2019

Nick was previously engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea

Nick Young was previously engaged to Iggy Azalea, but Azalea took to Instagram in June 2016 to announce she was splitting with the NBA player after she discovered he was cheating on her with other women.

She later explained in a now-deleted series of tweets on June 30, 2016, that she split with Young after she discovered he was bringing other women to their home while she was away.

She said it was after they split that she learned from social media and news reports that Young’s baby mama Green was pregnant with their second child.

“I have never even been told by nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I’m finding out via E news,” she tweeted. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage.”

“This (the news of Green’s pregnancy) is just like a second shot to the chest,” she continued. “And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

Young reunited with Green after Azalea split with him.

What’s happening to Azalea now?

Azalea was briefly linked to Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in August 2018, but the relationship ended almost as soon as it started.

Azalea and rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, were first romantically linked in September 2018. Rumors that they had split emerged later in 2018, but Carti denied the rumors during a show in January 2019 (see video below).

.@playboicarti shuts down break up rumors with @IGGYAZALEA Whole Lotta Red Soon ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LdMrPiZtZB — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) January 7, 2019

However, following pregnancy rumors, Azalea took to Instagram on Friday, December 20, 2019, to announce that she was “single,” implying that she had split with Playboi Carti. But she quickly deleted the message and posted an apology, saying that the statement an “impulse choice.”

“The truth is I love Jordan very much, I always will – more than you could ever know,” she wrote. “That’s all the world should ever need to hear and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain private between him & I no matter what.”

Who is Keonna Green?

Nick and Keonna first started dating when they were in high school. Green was a cheerleader while Young played for their school’s basketball team.

The couple welcomed their first child Nick Jr. back in 2012. Their daughter Navi was born in 2016. They welcomed their third child, Nyce, in June 2019.

Green is the owner of Young’s Playhouse, a children’s clothing store. She is also a former member of the cast of VH1’s reality series Basketball Wives.