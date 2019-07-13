Nick Pendergrast of Married at First Sight reveals he’s partially paralyzed after ‘bad accident’

Former Married at First Sight star, Nick Pendergrast, has recently opened up about the accident that changed his life on January 22 of this year.

Not only did Nick write a reflective post on Instagram, but he also opened up to People Magazine, giving exclusive statements on what happened.

“I finally thought the time was right to share… seems like the platform Married At First Sight has given me is going to be an amazing support system as I continue to fight for life,” he told his fans and followers.

Pendergrast didn’t go into details of how the accident happened, but stated that he was submerged in water and found with, “severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures and Morel-Lavallee.” The accident happened while he was working.

He also says that he has been unsure if he would be able to walk in the future, but now knows that he will remain partially paralyzed due to blunt trauma to his nerves.

Nick Pendergrast shares 14-month-old twins with his girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, and credits them with helping him get through these tough times.

“I have the support of my family. Heather brings one child at a time to see me since she can’t yet travel with two. I am fighting every day to stay sane, motivated, and in high spirits,” he stated.

He also opened up to his Instagram followers, stating that, “just recently, my goal has been to learn how to become independent again as a disabled individual.”

Hopefully Nick’s horrific accident and subsequent battle can help inspire others in a similar position.