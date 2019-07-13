Nick Pendergrast of Married at First Sight reveals he’s partially paralyzed after ‘bad accident’

Former Married at First Sight star, Nick Pendergrast, has recently opened up about the accident that changed his life on January 22 of this year.
Not only did Nick write a reflective post on Instagram, but he also opened up to People Magazine, giving exclusive statements on what happened.
“I finally thought the time was right to share… seems like the platform Married At First Sight has given me is going to be an amazing support system as I continue to fight for life,” he told his fans and followers.
Pendergrast didn’t go into details of how the accident happened, but stated that he was submerged in water and found with, “severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures and Morel-Lavallee.” The accident happened while he was working.
It’s been a life changing and devastating 2019. I knew for myself I needed to be in a better mental state to share what happened to me in January. I don’t really know if I am truly ready to open up about all of it in fear of how it will be received. What I am sure of, I need all the support I can get right now to make it through this. These pictures were taken so that if I survived, I could see how far I have come to give me hope for the future. I was in an unfortunate severe accident while on the job. When Heather arrived to the ER, she was told they didn’t know if I was going to make it through the night. January 22nd, I was found submerged in water for hours, with severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures, Morel-Lavallee, and more. It’s been 6 and a half months and I finally feel like I’ve gotten a straight answer about what the future may hold. The nerve damage caused by the blunt trauma has left me partially paralyzed. Up until 2019, I had never met anyone in a wheelchair or knew of anyone in my circle that had experienced this type of thing. I had to relocate to a place that had the best doctors to save my life, and the best environment to regain any functionality in my lower body. The past 6 months have been lonely, depressing, scary, stressful, and difficult. Just recently, my goal has been to learn how to become independent again as a disabled individual. I have the support of my family. Heather brings one child at a time to see me since she can’t yet travel with two. I am fighting every day to stay sane, motivated, and in high spirits. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I have gained empathy, compassion, and gratitude through this and hope to gain more. If nothing else, I just want to be able to walk again. If anyone has experienced this and has a similar story, where they were told they will never walk again and did, I would love to hear from you. Even if you were told you’d never walk again and didn’t, I would love to hear how you have coped and moved forward. I am asking for your prayers, love, and hope through this difficult journey.
He also says that he has been unsure if he would be able to walk in the future, but now knows that he will remain partially paralyzed due to blunt trauma to his nerves.
Nick Pendergrast shares 14-month-old twins with his girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, and credits them with helping him get through these tough times.
“I have the support of my family. Heather brings one child at a time to see me since she can’t yet travel with two. I am fighting every day to stay sane, motivated, and in high spirits,” he stated.
He also opened up to his Instagram followers, stating that, “just recently, my goal has been to learn how to become independent again as a disabled individual.”
Hopefully Nick’s horrific accident and subsequent battle can help inspire others in a similar position.