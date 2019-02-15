New R. Kelly video ‘shows singer having sex with underage girl’

R. Kelly, who is allegedly seen having sex with an underage girl in a new video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/zumapress

R. Kelly is back in the headlines this week, after a video surfaced allegedly showing the singer having sex with an underage girl.

The footage is said to have been handed to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago and came from by an unidentified “whistleblower”.

The man in question is represented by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who claimed that his client knows the identity of both R. Kelly and the young girl — and identified them both in the video.

The whistleblower reportedly worked for R. Kelly, and is said to have known him for “decades”.

Throughout the video, both the man and the girl reportedly make reference to the girl’s young body parts as “14 years old”.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

Below please find a second stmt relating to our investigation of R. Kelly. As a father of two teenage girls myself, I have the utmost faith and confidence in Ms. Foxx and her staff to ensure justice is done. pic.twitter.com/nlvPt4W7Dn — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 15, 2019

CNN, who claims to have seen a copy of the tape, reports that at one point the man in the video asks the girl to urinate. After she’s done, the man reportedly urinates on her.

Prosecutors are reportedly moving to indict R. Kelly after this new discovery. The New Yorker reports that an indictment in Illinois may come sooner rather than later.

R. Kelly has been associated with accusations of sexual misconduct for over two decades. Last month Lifetime released a documentary about the singer called Surviving R. Kelly, which shares interviews from women who claim to have witnessed or been assaulted by the singer.

The premiere in December was disrupted following a gun threat. After the documentary’s release, R. Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith shared some shocking details about life on the road with the singer.