Neil Peart death: Rush drummer dead at 67 after battling brain cancer

Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday at the age of 67, after battling cancer.

Peart died in Santa Monica, California, after being diagnosed with brain cancer, according to Blabbermouth. He was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago but did not announce the diagnosis to his fans, his family said, according to TMZ.

Meg Symsyk, a spokesperson for Rush, also confirmed Peart’s death.

The official Twitter account of the band Rush tweeted a statement on Friday:

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on Twitter:

Neil Peart bio

Peart was born on September 12, 1952, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, according to his IMDb page. He joined bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush as a drummer and lyricist in 1974 after John Rutsey left due to health issues.

He announced his retirement from the band in 2015. Peart retired due partly to chronic tend0nitis, a painful condition. He also wanted to spend more time with his family after remarrying following the death of his first wife Jacqueline.

Peart had suffered multiple tragedies over the years. He quit the band temporarily in 1997 after the death of his 19-year-old daughter in a car accident. His first wife, Jacqueline, also died from cancer in 1998. Peart then married Carrie Nuttall in 2000.

Peart greatly influenced contemporary rock music, was widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers in history, and was known for his virtuoso solos.

Rush was known for hit songs The Spirit of Radio from their album Permanent Waves, Closer to the Heart from A Farewell to Kings, Limelight and Tom Sawyer from Moving Pictures, and New World Man and Subdivisions from Signals.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peart was also an author. He co-authored Clockwork Angels, a work of fiction, with writer Kevin Anderson. He wrote non-fiction books as well, including memoirs about his travels, such as Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road.

Peart is survived by his wife Carrie and their 10-year-old daughter, Olivia.