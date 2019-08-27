Home > People

Neal Casal death: Tributes flood in after guitarist and singer passes away

27th August 2019 10:08 AM ET
Casal in a tribute still posted on his Twitter account. Pic credit: Neal Casal
Musician Neal Casal was a guitarist for The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Circles Around the Sun and Ryan Adams and the Cardinals. He passed away at age 50. Though news of his passing was shared with fans, his cause of death was not.

The news was officially shared on Casal’s Instagram, letting fans know:

“It’s with great sadness that we tell you our brother Neal Casal has passed away,” the Instagram message read. “As so many of you know, Neal was a gentle, introspective, deeply soulful human being who lived his life through artistry and kindness. His family, friends and fans will always remember him for the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you.”

That same announcement that Neal Casal passed away was shared on his Twitter too. Casal was born on November 2, 1968, and died on August 26, 2019.

Tributes pour in after learning of Neal Casal’s death

Casal, a New jersey native, was on a JamBase podcast recently and spoke about his tour and musical collaborations.

JamBase wrote of the session:

Casal recalls the role his father played in getting him his first guitar. The New Jersey native went on to discuss how his love of The Rolling Stones introduced him to that group’s influences and what he learned from Todd Youth, one of his first band mates.

Neal notes his most important mentor was Davis James, who taught Casal lessons about touch and tone and saw his potential. Other mentors Casal discusses are Ricky Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame, producer Jim Scott and the late Andy Goessling of Railroad Earth.

Also in 2018, he appeared with Circles In The Sun at a music fest in Los Angeles in Echo Park:

Neal Casal is best known for songs Maybe California, White Fence Round House and Need Shelter.

 