Neal Casal death: Tributes flood in after guitarist and singer passes away

Musician Neal Casal was a guitarist for The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Circles Around the Sun and Ryan Adams and the Cardinals. He passed away at age 50. Though news of his passing was shared with fans, his cause of death was not.

The news was officially shared on Casal’s Instagram, letting fans know:

“It’s with great sadness that we tell you our brother Neal Casal has passed away,” the Instagram message read. “As so many of you know, Neal was a gentle, introspective, deeply soulful human being who lived his life through artistry and kindness. His family, friends and fans will always remember him for the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you.”

That same announcement that Neal Casal passed away was shared on his Twitter too. Casal was born on November 2, 1968, and died on August 26, 2019.

It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness. His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Q0ap7jrkUC — Neal Casal (@nealcasal) August 27, 2019

Tributes pour in after learning of Neal Casal’s death

Oh man.

My heart is broken

What an honor to have known you, true believer. I love you. Go easy

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain”#RIPNealCasal pic.twitter.com/4vlj3l2EoU — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 27, 2019

Sad news: Just heard about the unexpected death of Neal Casal at the age of 50. https://t.co/50dVAK6gC8 seems to have confirmation by one of Neal’s friends and Ryan Adams also posted about it. Just watched Neal play with Chris in Berlin July 25. Heartbroken! #RIPNealCasal pic.twitter.com/KFqF055zWN — Songpickr (@songpickr) August 27, 2019

Hearing reports that Cardinals and Chris Robinson Brotherhood guitarist Neal Casal has passed away at the age of 50. One helluva player. Certainly blew my mind the four or five times I got to see @TheRyanAdams and the Cardinals live. RIP.#NealCasal #RIPNealCasal pic.twitter.com/dT4RrM987L — Nick Milligan (@NickMilligan_) August 27, 2019

💔 waking up to such sad news. Thoughts are with family and friends and fans. #RIPNealCasal Ryan Adams and Neal Casal – [HQ] Let It Ride https://t.co/37BgJe3Xl4 via @YouTube — Louise (@alpacamybag1) August 27, 2019

Damn. Much love to the Cardinals & Neal’s family @TheRyanAdams Ryan Adams & The Cardinals – Magnolia Mountain (Avatar Session) https://t.co/QSAFgcPKUm via @YouTube #RIPNealCasal — Ryan Oyer (@ryanoyer) August 27, 2019

I am so very sad to hear this news. #RIPNealCasal https://t.co/oxfJr4QI6f — Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) August 27, 2019

Casal, a New jersey native, was on a JamBase podcast recently and spoke about his tour and musical collaborations.

JamBase wrote of the session:

Casal recalls the role his father played in getting him his first guitar. The New Jersey native went on to discuss how his love of The Rolling Stones introduced him to that group’s influences and what he learned from Todd Youth, one of his first band mates. Neal notes his most important mentor was Davis James, who taught Casal lessons about touch and tone and saw his potential. Other mentors Casal discusses are Ricky Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame, producer Jim Scott and the late Andy Goessling of Railroad Earth.

Also in 2018, he appeared with Circles In The Sun at a music fest in Los Angeles in Echo Park:

Neal Casal is best known for songs Maybe California, White Fence Round House and Need Shelter.