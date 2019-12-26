Natalie from 90 Day Fiance takes aim at Mike’s car comment, thanks ‘girls’ for making her a Ferrari now

Just days ago, 90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Mordovtseva put Mike Youngquist on blast with claims that he’s not into her body type and she even said he told her she wasn’t a Ferrari.

That set off fans of the show, who couldn’t believe that Mike would have the audacity to body shame Natalie.

Now, it looks like she is a Ferrari. At least that’s what was said in another conversation shared by Natalie on Instagram.

The Ukranian beauty shared a new photo of herself with 90 Day Fiance fans on the day after Christmas, but it was the screenshotted messages that she attached to it that have a lot of people talking.

The first comment came from Mike, who commented on her photo, writing, “Most amazing picture of you ever. What a beautiful Christmas picture of you my love. You are absolutely one of a kind in the universe love you.”

Natalie was quick to respond, asking Mike, “You mean I’m a Ferrari now?”

“Yes you are my Ferrari girl,” Mike responded. “Look at you go girl. Room room.”

Then, Natalie made sure to thank those who put the pressure on Mike after she claimed he said she was not a Ferrari.

“Girls, thank you for your help!” Natalie wrote. “Now I’m a Ferrari [smiley face emoji} Women’s power.”

Click the arrows on the Instagram image below to see the full conversation between Natalie and Mike.

It’s not really clear what is going on between this 90 Day Fiance couple. On the show, Mike is still in Ukraine, as Natalie’s K-1 visa process has been delayed so he paid her a visit.

In real-time, 90 Day Fiance spoilers make it look like Natalie still hasn’t made it to America. It’s not clear if Natalie and Mike are still a couple or if they are just playing things up for the show, but there is no evidence that they have filed for a marriage license, gotten married, or that she’s even made it to the U.S. in any capacity.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.