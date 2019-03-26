Nash Grier is engaged: Who is his fiancee Taylor Giavasis?

26th March 2019 11:41 AM ET

Nash Grier found fame on the internet, and now he’s found love. Though he made his name on Vine and then grew his YouTube to more than 4.6 million followers, Nash announced his engagement to Taylor Giavasis on Instagram, where he also has a huge following with 9.9 million followers.

Taylor and Nash have been dating since 2015 and often share photos of each other on social media. After nearly four years together, Nash clearly felt that it was time to pop the question, and when he did he made sure to let his followers know that “she said yes.”

The announcement came via a photo of Taylor sporting a huge diamond sparkler, but for those of you who don’t know — who is Taylor Giavasis?

Taylor is an internet star in her own right. She has an Instagram account with 387,000 followers and often shares photos of herself with her followers.

She has a few other, smaller Instagram pages that she has shared too. One of them is for her photography while another promotes animal adoption and has lots of pictures of cute dogs and cats on it. Taylor also supports The Naked Diaries, which is a website and an Instagram page that promotes body positivity where she posts pictures of herself and others in all of their unedited glory.

Taylor Giavasis was born on August 10, 1997, in Canton, Ohio and is 21 years old. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother when she was young.

When it comes to Taylor Giavasis’ parents, one is famous and the other is infamous. Taylor’s mom is actress Nikki Giavasis, known for small and often uncredited roles in films like Grindin’, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan and Dance Flick.

Taylor’s father is Bobby Lee Cutts Jr., who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their second child together at the time. Ever since, Taylor has commented that she doesn’t have a father and has even said that her grandfather, Nick Giavasis, has been a father figure to her.

Taylor Giavasis and Nash Grier seem very happy together. The pair dealt with some pregnancy rumors back in December 2018 but it turns out those weren’t true. With their engagement so fresh, it’s not been announced yet when Taylor and Nash plan to marry.