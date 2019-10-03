Muffs singer Kim Shattuck dies: What is ALS? Tributes pour in for L.A. singer

Kim Shattuck, the lead singer of the iconic Los Angeles punk band The Muffs, died yesterday at the age of 56.

It was her husband Kevin Sutherland who announced the passing of his wife. According to Sutherland, Shattuck battled with ALS for the past two years.

This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life.

What is ALS?

ALS is known to many people as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The name comes from the iconic baseball player diagnosed with it in the 1930s.

According to WebMD, ALS is a progressive disease that continues to get worse as time passes. It affects the nerves in a person’s brain and spinal cord that control muscles.

This means that the longer a person battles ALS, they lose more control of their ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

A person with ALS will see their brain and spinal cord break down and die. This causes atrophy where the muscles no longer work. Finally, a person loses the ability to control their diaphragm, and can no longer breathe on their own.

Most people with ALS die between three and five years after their diagnosis. There is no known cure.

Tributes pour in for Kim Shattuck

The 90s pop band Veruca Salt posted on Twitter that the world lost one of the all-time greats.

Heartbroken about Kim. One of the all time greats. How could anyone be such a brilliant pop songwriter, singer, screamer, and such a total punk-rock badass, and be so insanely cute at the same time? No one funnier or cooler. We love you, Kim

The Dollyrats posted that they considered Kim to be their “big sister” in the music scene.

Beyond speechless right now with this news. Kim, thank you for being our big sister in the scene, for always supporting our art, for singing on our records and playing shows together. Total heartbreak with this news. Everyone, play your Muffs records tonight.

Carl Newman of the New Pornographers also posted his tribute.

The Muffs also posted their thoughts on losing their friend and lead singer.

We are very sorry to announce the passing of our bandmate and dear friend Kim Shattuck. Besides being a brilliant… Posted by The Muffs on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Kim Shattuck left behind her husband Kevin Sutherland.