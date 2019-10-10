MrBeast ‘exposed’: YouTuber responds to editor Matt Turner’s allegations of bullying

In a series of tweets posted on October 6, Matt “Turnur” Turner, a former editor for YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), accused the YouTube star of bullying.

Turner’s accusation follows his announcement in August 2018 that he parted company with MrBeast.

In the series of tweets, he described his experience working for MrBeast as the “most mentally draining time of my life.” He claimed he was “yelled at, bullied, called mentally retarded and replaceable by MrBeast every day.”

He said he decided to quit after being yelled at and “having mental breakdowns day after day.”

Turner also accused MrBeast of thrashing him for every editing mistake he made and refusing to give credit for his work.

“After every editing mistake I made, I was made to feel like an absolute idiot… No credit was given (unless a video I edited got credited to someone else). Editors were told that if we ever (left) the team, we shouldn’t be set up for success after, so no credit will be given… “We would be forced to re-sign (Non-Disclosure Agreements), and then told these were our ‘glory days.’ That’s a summary of almost every day on the team. That’s what it was like to work for Mr Beast, and that is why I don’t work there now.”

Turner later claimed that his main Twitter account was hacked, and the hackers deleted every tweet he made. So the tweets he made on October 6 are no longer available on Twitter. Dexerto reported that Turner was using a backup account following the alleged hack.

As for my hacker, they deleted every tweet I’ve made in the past few months, and my joined SoaR tweet (which is sad). Just happy to be back. — Matt Turner (@Turnur) October 10, 2019

This is so insanely fuckin annoying. https://t.co/qAHOLlFYPr — Matt Turner (@Turnur) October 10, 2019

You guys seriously don’t think there’s even a 1% chance what I’m saying happened? If only you guys knew that I’m telling the fucking truth about everything I’m saying you’d know how fucked up it is for me to be treated like this. I’m done man. This is literally insane to me. pic.twitter.com/2IS4OkOYNX — Matt Turner (@Turnur) October 10, 2019

Hey guys,

I just my twitter back from the hacker. For now, here’s my side of the story:https://t.co/iuciC16DzM — Matt Turner (@Turnur) October 10, 2019

Turner’s tweets sparked heated reactions and debate on Twitter, with many seeking additional details to clarify the allegations.

Turner gives his side of the story

Following his allegation of bullying against MrBeast on Twitter, Turner released a 24-minute video on October 9 in which he made even more damming allegations against MrBeast.

MrBeast is known for making videos in which he gives out large sums of money to people. But Turner accused MrBeast of making false claims about his donations and generously rounding up his donation totals for click-bait.

Turner also claimed that MrBeast called him “retarded,” apparently because he resisted when MrBeast tried to force him to re-edit a video to exaggerate the amount of money he donated.

MrBeast responds to Turner

MrBeast responded to Turner’s bullying allegation in a phone call with YouTube star Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem (see video below). The video of the phone call was posted on YouTube on October 9.

MrBeast claimed in the interview with KEEMSTAR that he was generous to Turner and gave him a $10,000 severance. He also claimed that he helped him to get another job at SoaR Gaming.

Some have tried to cast doubt on Turner’s claims by pointing to a video he previously posted to YouTube in April 2018. In the video, Turner praised MrBeast, saying that working with him was “a blast, each and every day.”

“They admired my work ethic, everything was good about what I did, and I really didn’t do anything wrong.”

He also revealed that MrBeast paid his monthly rent.