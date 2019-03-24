Motorcycle legend Arlen Ness dies aged 79

24th March 2019 9:04 AM ET

Motorcycle legend Arlen Ness has died at the age of 79.

Arlen Ness Motorcycles, the company that he founded, shared the news of his passing on their official Facebook page.

No cause of death was given but the firm said he “passed away comfortably in his home surrounded by loved ones”.

They also paid tribute to him as a visionary, and said he lived “the most creative and inspirational life anyone could imagine”.

Ness was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, but later moved to San Leandro, California, where he began making bikes in his garage.

He later earned widespread acclaim as a bike builder, becoming renowned for the custom bodies and unique paintwork, before building his business, which later also moved into motorcycle apparel and merchandise.

Arlen Ness Motorcycles is located in Dublin, California, and the location includes a museum holding some of his most famous designs.

He leaves behind his wife Beverly, who he had been married to for 59 years, as well as his children and grandchildren.