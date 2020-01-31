Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin: What is their net worth?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The net worth of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is in question thanks to their involvement in the college admissions scandal. It has been nearly a year since the couple was arrested for offering money to get their two daughters’ accepted into USC.

They reportedly paid over $500,000 for it to look like Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were recruited to be part of USC’s crew team. Lori and Mossimo each pled not guilty to all felony charges against them and are awaiting trial.

As the legal drama surrounding Mossimo and Lori’s participation in the “Varsity Blues” bribery scandal, their net worth has become a hot topic.

Lori Loughlin net worth

Lori Loughlin’s net worth is “wealthy.” She has been a famous actress for decades, starting with small movie roles in the 1980s. It is, of course, her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and later Fuller House that made Lori a household name.

The actress capitalized on her popularity from the wholesome sitcom and parlayed it into becoming a staple for Hallmark network. She appeared in several of the network’s made for TV movies, including Hallmark’s super popular Christmas flicks.

Lori was also a staple on the Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart before the scandal broke.

All of her earnings as an actress make Lori worth a whopping $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is not hard to believe considering her successful career.

Keanu Reeves, Lori Loughlin and Kiefer Sutherland 1986 pic.twitter.com/cqSm90QnzI — ᴅᴀɴᴇ (@keanyssance) January 25, 2020

Mossimo Giannulli’s net worth

Lori has made good money during her career. However, her net worth pales in comparison to Mossimo Giannulli’s net worth.

The famous designer founded the fashion house that bears his name, Mossimo. Over the years, he expanded his fashion company from beach lifestyle products to tailored suits for both men and women.

Mossimo launched his fashion house in 1987. A decade later, Mossimo Inc was known worldwide, turning the brand into a multi-million-dollar sportswear and accessory company. In 2000, Mossimo brokered an exclusive deal with Target.

His involvement with the fashion house came to an end when Mossimo sold the business to Iconix Brand Group in 2006. The sale added to the designers’ fortune, and today Celebrity Net Worth estimates Mossimo’s net worth to be $80 million.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are one step closer to trial after an appearance on Tuesday in Boston’s federal court.@miguelnbc was inside that courtroom and has the details. pic.twitter.com/Ig5wtqqiML — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 28, 2019

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have a combined net worth of $100 million. The couple is not in danger of going broke any time soon.

However, their legal troubles are, no doubt taking a toll on their fortune. The court fees, lawyer fees, and fines are only a few things they are dealing with financially during their legal battle.

In the end, the scandal could eat into their net worth drastically.