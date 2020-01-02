Mollie Fitzgerald’s scenes in Captain America: Here’s how murder-accused Marvel actress’ character featured

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Police in Olathe, Kansas, arrested actress Mollie Fitzgerald under suspicion of stabbing her mother to death. Fitzgerald was seen in the 2011 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain America: The First Avenger.

According to TMZ, police arrested Fitzgerald on Tuesday, December 31, and charged her with second-degree murder. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Fitgerald’s mother Patricia was found dead of stab wounds in her home on December 20. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and Mollie was transported to the hospital with minor injuries of her own.

Police reported that the case is under current investigation and there are no additional details.

Who is Mollie Fitzgerald?

Mollie Fitzgerald is an actress who also worked behind the scenes as a crew member on several films.

Her biggest appearance came in the Marvel movie Captain America: The First Avenger in a minor non-speaking role. It was nothing more than a featured extra, but it was still a big appearance for the actress.

Her scene took place 12 minutes into the film at the Stark Expo, where Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) came out onto the stage to tell the audience about all the inventions he was bringing to the world.

When he came out, there were dancing girls and one of them walked up to him to take his top hat and had him the microphone. Howard then laid a big kiss on her and she walked off smiling.

That was Mollie Fitzgerald, referred to in the credits as “Stark Girl.”

That was the biggest role of her career when it comes to the size of a film, although she had bigger roles in some smaller films over her career.

She was also listed as the assistant to the director Joe Johnston on Captain America: The First Avenger and as the line producer on the 2018 crime film, Trouble is My Business.