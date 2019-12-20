Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo arrested on drugs and gun charges after raid on Staten Island home

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo was arrested last night alongside her husband, Lee. The couple was in their Staten Island home when the police executed a search warrant.

According to TMZ, D’Avanzo and Lee were found to have two loaded weapons, narcotics, and marijuana on the premises. It is being reported that there were over 20 Xanax pills and over 100 hydrocodone pills among a large amount of cannabis.

The couple was booked on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of marijuana.

On top of the charges listed above, Drita D’Avanzo and Lee were charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child. One of their daughters was allegedly in the home when the police came and raided the house.

Drita D’Avanzo’s Mob Wives co-star Renee Graziano addressed the news, writing, “No Matter Whether I’m On Good Terms With Someone Or Not I’d NEVER Wish Nor Want To See Anyone Go To Jail!!”

Both Drita D’Avanzo and Renee Graziano starred on the hit show together, and while there have been differences between them, it is clear that no ill will is wished in this situation.

Reality star D’Avanzo and her husband have been married for almost 20 years. They share two daughters, one of who was allegedly home with her parents when they were raided and subsequently arrested.

Drita and Lee were arraigned today and had their bail set at $15,000, according to TMZ, with the couple set to appear in court again next month.