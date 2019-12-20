Miss America 2020: The top 15 contestants as winner Miss Virginia Camille Schrier is crowned

Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was crowned Miss America on Thursday night in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 24-year-old beat other contestants to the top prize by performing the show’s first-ever science experiment in the talent round.

She impressed judges by demonstrating the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide and informing them that “Miss America is someone who needs to educate.”

On winning, Schrier said her goal was to promote drug safety and abuse prevention.

Here is a quick rundown of the top 15 contestants Schrier left in her wake:

Miss Texas Chandler Foreman

Foreman is a 22-year-old Media student at the University of North Texas.

Miss New York Lauren Molella

Molella has degrees in Psychology and Pre-Med; she attended Troy University.

Miss Oklahoma Addison Price

Price majored in marketing at Oklahoma State University.

Miss Hawaii Nicole Holbrook

Holbrook is a classically trained pianist who volunteers with helping sick and injured children.

Miss Colorado Monica Thompson

Thompson attends the University of Illinois at Chicago, she has plenty of experience volunteering and working within drama and music.

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab

Glab majored in Finance at Georgetown University; she hopes to see healthy children and a strong America.

Miss Connecticut Jillian Duffy

22-year-old Duffy was diagnosed with leukemia at age 13. She has a Business Administration Degree from Southern Connecticut State University.

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill

Hill has stated that her goal is to become a professional opera singer and travel around Europe. She has a degree from Reinhardt University.

Miss Florida Michaela McLean

McLean has a degree in Dance and Public Relations from the University of Alabama. She thanked Jesus on Instagram for her opportunity to represent Florida at Miss America 2020.

Miss North Carolina Alex Badgett

22-year-old Badgett has a degree in Business Administration. Her social initiative, N.I.N.E, No Is Not Enough, aims to deepen the message of the anti-rape anthem “no means no.”

Miss Missouri Simone Esters

Esters studied Convergence Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and hopes to mentor kids at risk.

Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington

Pennington studied at the University of Alabama, where she achieved a degree in Political Science. Her social initiative impact was dedicated to the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Miss Kansas Annika Wooton

Wooton graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Illustration. Her Social Impact Initiative was The Artist’s Fingerprint: The Transformative Power of the Arts.

Miss California Eileen Kim

Kim graduated from Chapman University with, like many of the contestants, a Business Admin. degree. She hopes to pursue a degree in international law and can speak three languages.

The ultimate winner Camille Schrier beat all 50 original contestants to be crowned this year’s Miss America.