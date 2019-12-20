Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Miss America 2020: The top 15 contestants as winner Miss Virginia Camille Schrier is crowned
20th December 2019 10:22 AM ET
Miss Virginia Camille Schrier was crowned Miss America on Thursday night in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 24-year-old beat other contestants to the top prize by performing the show’s first-ever science experiment in the talent round.
She impressed judges by demonstrating the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide and informing them that “Miss America is someone who needs to educate.”
On winning, Schrier said her goal was to promote drug safety and abuse prevention.
Here is a quick rundown of the top 15 contestants Schrier left in her wake:
Miss Texas Chandler Foreman
Foreman is a 22-year-old Media student at the University of North Texas.
Miss New York Lauren Molella
Evening Gown ✅ Thank you to my ladies at @cocoschateau for my @jovanifashions DREAM gown.
Molella has degrees in Psychology and Pre-Med; she attended Troy University.
Miss Oklahoma Addison Price
In May, I began working with the Lt. Governor and his Oklahoma rebranding initiative. As a marketing major it was exciting to be in on the ground floor of this special project for our state. Lt. Governor, thank you for extending me a Letter of Citation from the State. I am honored to have your support and encouragement in all my endeavors, especially in pursuit of the title of Miss America 2020. I promise to represent Oklahoma with "plenty of HEART and HOPE"
Price majored in marketing at Oklahoma State University.
Miss Hawaii Nicole Holbrook
Holbrook is a classically trained pianist who volunteers with helping sick and injured children.
Miss Colorado Monica Thompson
Thompson attends the University of Illinois at Chicago, she has plenty of experience volunteering and working within drama and music.
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab
Will the #VeggieWrapper, #Segway riding #SmallTownGirl earn the job of #MissAmerica2020 and break the #CurseOfBettyCooper ?! Be sure to #TuneIn to @nbc at 8 PM TONIGHT and you may recognize a familiar face on #Television! I just want to take a moment to say #ThankYou—thank you to ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE who has shaped me into who I am. I am forever grateful for this humbling experience, and it is because of all of you that this experience is at all possible for me.
Glab majored in Finance at Georgetown University; she hopes to see healthy children and a strong America.
Miss Connecticut Jillian Duffy
22-year-old Duffy was diagnosed with leukemia at age 13. She has a Business Administration Degree from Southern Connecticut State University.
Miss Georgia Victoria Hill
I am so honored to be able to say that I won a preliminary talent award last night at the Miss America competition! To say that I am thrilled would be an understatement! This award gave me an ADDITIONAL $2,000 in scholarships!! Thank you so much for all of the amazing support and love!
Hill has stated that her goal is to become a professional opera singer and travel around Europe. She has a degree from Reinhardt University.
Miss Florida Michaela McLean
@missamerica, here I come!!!! I am standing here today because of my Lord Jesus and the community He has surrounded me with. I've prepared my whole life for this moment and I can't believe IT'S HERE! Thank you, Jesus. Let's do this, Florida!
McLean has a degree in Dance and Public Relations from the University of Alabama. She thanked Jesus on Instagram for her opportunity to represent Florida at Miss America 2020.
Miss North Carolina Alex Badgett
22-year-old Badgett has a degree in Business Administration. Her social initiative, N.I.N.E, No Is Not Enough, aims to deepen the message of the anti-rape anthem “no means no.”
Miss Missouri Simone Esters
A short 2 years ago I decided I wanted to compete for Miss Missouri (where this photo was taken). I told my two closest friends, BEGGED them not to tell anyone, and worked to prepare for the competition. When I got there, I had no clue what to expect, having never competed in the Miss America organization in my life. I walked away with a title and a fuel to be Miss Missouri. Never, I mean NEVER, in my wildest dreams did I think in 2019 I would be getting ready to compete for Miss America. I'm a firm believer in destiny and fate. I can't help but think, perhaps this is my destiny. Maybe Miss America is my destiny. I can't wait to see my plan unfold in the next week, as my story has already been written.
Esters studied Convergence Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and hopes to mentor kids at risk.
Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington
Miss America interview complete!!!! Thank you to everyone for your prayers and best wishes! I am incredibly thankful and blessed for this opportunity of a lifetime!! Next phase of competition: TALENT
Pennington studied at the University of Alabama, where she achieved a degree in Political Science. Her social initiative impact was dedicated to the National Psoriasis Foundation.
Miss Kansas Annika Wooton
Wooton graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Illustration. Her Social Impact Initiative was The Artist’s Fingerprint: The Transformative Power of the Arts.
Miss California Eileen Kim
Tomorrow, my @missamerica competition begins when I get to meet our judges for the interview! I am so blessed for all the love, prayers, and support I've received, and it truly has me feeling completely prepared for tomorrow and the hopeful job. Thank you all so much, I can't wait to represent California proudly! Wish me luck!
Kim graduated from Chapman University with, like many of the contestants, a Business Admin. degree. She hopes to pursue a degree in international law and can speak three languages.
The ultimate winner Camille Schrier beat all 50 original contestants to be crowned this year’s Miss America.