Mira Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Lou Gossett Jr. and more head to Kentucky Derby’s Unbridled Eve Gala

It’s that time of year, the crocus and daffodils are popping up, and ladies begin to look for the perfect hat to wear while sipping a cold mint julep as they watch the Kentucky Derby, held at the historic venue, Churchill Downs.

Since 1875, this has been called America’s greatest race.

The Unbridled Eve Gala, held annually the evening before the Derby, this year celebrates its seventh anniversary with a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, live musical performances, and a huge silent auction.

Stars set to attend include Mira and Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Christopher Backus, Victoria Justice, Lou Gossett, Jr., Patrick Schwarzenegger, Keith Robinson, Jenni “J-Woww” Farley, Jesse Spencer, and bestselling author Nora Roberts along many notables from the sports world.

There will be performances by as Sir Mix-a-Lot, Reggie Calloway, Thompson Square, and Mike Mills – co-founder and co-lead singer of R.E.M. — among others.

Proceeds from the event will help nonprofits Blessings in a Backpack, which provides needy elementary school students with a backpack of food on the weekends, and the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at Fund for the Arts.

The fund supports a range of arts organizations and drives accessibility across neighborhoods, schools, community center, senior care facilities, parks, libraries, and public spaces in Greater Louisville.

The Derby was created and inspired by the travels of Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., the grandson of William Clark – of Lewis and Clark fame – who had traveled throughout Europe. His mother was a Churchill, one of the aristocratic founding families of Kentucky.

In the 1870s, he attended the Epsom Derby in England and paid a visit to the French Jockey Club, seeing the Grand Prix de Paris Longchamps first hand. He came back to the States determined to bring that flair he loved to American horse-racing.

Sadly, later in life he lost a great deal of money in the 1893 US stock market crash and took his own life in 1899.

But one of the traditions Lewis Clark Jr. made sure was part of the Derby emulated the British tradition of women wearing showy hats as seen at the Royal Ascot race.

The Kentucky Derby hat parade started with Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr.’s idea that the higher classes would attend similar to the famous race in England, and there’s a dress code. The Derby requires full morning dress for men and women.

The very first running of the Kentucky Derby, the Colonel recruited comely high-born women to attend dressed in finery, and the event became a fashionable place to be seen while betting on the horses.

This was THE opportunity to show off the latest in spring fashion and women took it to another level, with hats getting bigger and more vibrant in color.

By the 1960s, hats really were the focal point and were reinforced by the televised royal wedding in 2011, an event that also celebrated finery and women’s hats among the many British traditions.

The Gala event takes place Friday, May 4, 2018 at The Galt House Hotel & Suites Grand Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky.