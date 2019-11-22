Miley Cyrus slammed by Elsa Pataky: Chris Hemsworth’s wife says Liam ‘deserves better’

Elsa Pataky is opening up about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ failed marriage, and it sounds like she took a big dig at the Slide Away singer while defending her brother-in-law.

It was during the press launch in Madrid for KissMas Time by Women’s Secret Lingerie that Pataky was asked about how Liam was doing after his very public split from Miley Cyrus in August.

The pair had been married for less than a year. However, the couple had been off and on for a decade when Miley and Liam announced the divorce.

“My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” Pataky responded. “He’s a strong guy, and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.”

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close, and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” Pataky said.

Before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce, Elsa and Miley were close. The two couples have spent quite a bit of time together, and at one point, Miley and Elsa even got matching tattoos.

After Miley and Liam split, he headed back to his native Australia to spend time with his family and heal from the failed relationship.

Miley has since paraded two new relationships.

Immediately after announcing her split from Liam, Miley was spotted getting intimate with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Italy. Their summer fling didn’t last long, and Miley quickly moved on to Cody Simpson.

There have been rumors circulating that Miley and Cody’s relationship might be on the rocks too. However, he seemingly squashed chatter about a possible breakup by posting a picture of his cell phone screen, which happened to be a childhood photo of Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth is said to be doing much better lately and is ready to start dating again.