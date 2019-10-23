Miley Cyrus’ nipples post on Instagram: Singer’s NSFW selfie gets fan reactions before pic is possibly deleted by ‘Gram gods’

Singer Miley Cyrus is known for stirring up controversy and grabbing attention with racy music videos and performances. However, she grabbed attention on Tuesday after posting a selfie in a see-through top.

After a selfie with no pants just a few days ago, Miley Cyrus’ nipples post on Instagram went on to bring even more attention to the singer. Various fans (and non-fans) reacted to the new pic and “new Miley” before Instagram could officially delete the image.

Miley Cyrus posts nipples selfie on Instagram

Cyrus, who made headlines months ago when she split up with Liam Hemsworth, grabbed some extra Instagram views on Tuesday by posting a mirror selfie. In the pic, Cyrus is wearing a pair of cut-up jean shorts and a white see-through tank top. She lets her followers or anyone who sees the image know that it is “getting removed soon” since she’s been “warned by the gram gods.”

The selfie is a mirror shot that Cyrus shares proudly as she boasts of her love of a good “self-timed” mirror selfie. Cyrus also indicates it’s the “new” version of her posting, which is probably a reference to various relationships that fell apart over the past months.

Viewers can scroll through the photo carousel, which not only includes a few more images of Miley Cyrus’ nipples posted on Instagram but several more photos where she’s posing with a guitar. After all, music is still her first love.

It may be the singer’s most racy selfie since, well, just a few days ago. That Instagram pic wasn’t see-through and didn’t show Cyrus’ nipples, but featured the singer in a black Public Enemy t-shirt showing off her belly button. No pants were required for that selfie, as Miley is seen sans jeans, shorts, or a skirt, and simply appears in her underwear.

Cyrus asked everyone on the selfie caption, “Are these types of selfies still a thing?” Apparently they are judging by likes and reactions. If they weren’t, Cyrus appears to be bringing them back in style.

Cyrus’ recent Instagram selfies seem to be getting racier after she and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated. Miley is clearly feeling herself lately and apparently, so are a few other people.

Reports around the time of the separation indicated Cyrus was in a relationship with Brody Jenners’ separated wife Kaitlynn Carter. Photo evidence of the two enjoying one another’s company also emerged.

However, more Miley Cyrus dating gossip arrived. After it was indicated she had split up with Carter, Cosmopolitan reports Cyrus has been in a relationship with long-time friend Cody Simpson since the beginning of October.

What are people saying about Miley Cyrus’ Instagram selfie?

That Miley Cyrus selfie series has amassed nearly 5 million likes on Instagram thus far and plenty of comments too. As the singer boasts a huge following on the platform, many of the comments are positive remarks from her fans.

“‘New me’ aka prettier every selfie,” user @changeisathang commented. Another user @jessie.light told Cyrus, “Well I love all yous, but this basic one is pretty epic.”

“I want your confidence,” @standbymiley commented. User @miley.clip said, “Yes, Miley! Stay focused on positive things, we love you 🌈❤️🌸”

Meanwhile, @sydneehawkins joked, “Hannah Montana is living her best life and I’m here for it.”

A user with the handle @fordestinyhope commented to Cyrus, “Queen of ‘soon to be removed’ for no reason” in defense of the post.

Of course, there were also many “check your DMs” and “please message me” type comments as well as a few haters sneaking in with their remarks. That extended to Twitter, where there was also a fair share of other comments condoning her post.

I must say on record I fully approve of Miley Cyrus's recent pictures posted on her Instagram. 😍 — Bob Cook (@eveleye1) October 23, 2019

One Instagram user commented, “Would people just please stop giving these ‘look at me I’m so important’ celebrities the attention and love they crave because it’s so hard for them to feel it for themselves deep down inside.”

However, most of the comments are full of supportive fans, or secret admirers hoping for a DM reply from Cyrus.

I’m surprised Instagram has not removed this photo yet! Double standard! If this was some random girl, that pic would be deleted and her account may even be suspended! https://t.co/YOeZETUAdY #MileyCyrus — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 23, 2019

As of nearly a full day after Miley Cyrus posted the see-through top pictures, they’re still live on her Instagram. So far it seems the “Gram Gods” may be overlooking this one or are too busy monitoring far more offensive content on their platform.