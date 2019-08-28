Miley Cyrus’ new ‘divorce tattoo’ perfectly explains split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus may have been caught making out with Kaitlynn Carter while frolicking on a boat in Italy recently but her split from Liam Hemsworth hasn’t been easy on anyone and her new ink is proof.

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley performed her new hit Slide Away during a melancholy performance. There’s no doubt that her new song is all about leaving Liam Hemsworth and if there ever was any question, the new tattoo she was sporting on her left bicep appeared to erase all doubt.

Just one of three new tattoos, Miley’s new ink is a quote from the 1990 song The Thing from The Pixies. It’s a line that reads, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.”

The work was done by L.A. tattoo artist Winter Stone, who shared a photo of Miley Cyrus’ new “divorce tattoo” on Instagram, adding that the cursive lettering was done freehand and with a single needle.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split on August 10, just days before Miley was spotted making out with Kaitlynn in Italy. The separation and the quickness in which Miley moved on is said to have affected Liam, who is reportedly heartbroken after just eight months of marriage and a decade of their on-again, off-again relationship.

As noted in lyrics for Slide Away, Miley is ready to move on and has noted huge changes since she and Liam met on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

While all the buzz is about Miley Cyrus’ new “divorce tattoo” on her bicep, it turns out that she actually got more ink. Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed the year “1961” inked on the side of Miley’s left palm. It is believed that the tattoo is a tribute to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was born that year.

Another L.A.-based tattooist revealed Miley’s third new tattoo of late, an image of a snake inside of a tile that was said to be inspired by something she saw while on vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley is said to be looking happy with Kaitlynn Carter, who was seen swaying along as she sang Slide Away at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair were also spotted together later that night, holding hands as they arrived at a VMA after-party.