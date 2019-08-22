Miley Cyrus’ biggest song: Which single was about ‘molly’?

Sick of hearing accusations following her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus shared a series of shocking confessions on Instagram. From bong rips to getting fired from Hotel Transylvania over a penis cake, a lot was revealed. But when Miley admitted that her “biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” there were questions about what song that might be.

It turns out that Miley’s molly dancing hit was We Can’t Stop, which she released on June 3, 2013, by RCA Records. The bop was written by Mike Will Made It, P-Nasty, and Rock City. Miley Cyrus has writing credits on the song as well.

As far as where the molly reference is in We Can’t Stop, it’s definitely not hidden. In fact, it was in the chorus.

So la da da di we like to party

Dancing with molly

Doing whatever we want,

This is our house

This is our rules

And we can’t stop (whoa)

And we won’t stop (whoa)

While that lyric about molly may have slipped past some, it didn’t get by everyone. There was a bit of controversy about the song, due to the drug reference.

It wasn’t the only drug reference in the song and Miley talked about that on Instagram as well. She also sang about doing lines in the bathroom in that same song.

And everyone in line in the bathroom

Trying to get a line in the bathroom

What is molly?

In case you’re scratching your head, wondering what molly is, it’s actually a slang term for 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, better known as MDMA. Molly, also known as ecstasy, is similar to amphetamines but also can produce a psychedelic effect and gained popularity among ravers as a party drug.

We Can’t Stop

We Can’t Stop was featured on Miley Cyrus’ fourth album, Bangerz. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which was the best she had done at the time.

However, it’s not actually Miley’s biggest song. According to Billboard, that honor actually goes to Wrecking Ball (which is where she rode naked on a wrecking ball).

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

It’s also worth noting that Miley Cyrus’ second-biggest song was Party in the U.S.A., with We Can’t Stop actually coming in third.