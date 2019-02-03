Milan Christopher doesn’t believe Jussie Smollett was attacked in apparent hate crime

Milan Christopher caused controversy when he questioned Jussie Smollett’s claims of an apparent hate crime. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Milan Christopher has spoken out about the Jussie Smollett attack — and he doesn’t seem to be siding with the Empire star.

Instead, Milan, who is from Chicago, has enraged quite a few Jussie Smollett fans with suggestions Jussie may have been lying about the attack.

Empire star Jussie told police he had just arrived at his apartment in Chicago on Tuesday, January 29, as he prepared to begin filming for the FOX series but that around 2am he was feeling hungry so walked down to a nearby Subway restaurant to get something to eat.

That is when Jussie says he was met by two attackers reportedly wearing ski masks. They are accused of pouring an unknown substance on the singer-actor and placing a noose around his neck while yelling, “This is MAGA country” before Smollett was able to get away.

In the days since Jussie Smollett was attacked, many actors and musicians have rallied around him in support. However, Milan Christopher posted a message claiming he believes parts of the story just don’t make sense.

An image released by Chicago Police in connection with the attack. Police say they would like to speak to the the two men in the CCTV still.

Initially, Milan put up a post on Instagram in support of Jussie before pulling that and taking to his comments to talk about why he thinks things don’t add up — as caught in this screenshot.

So, Milan Christopher is trash. More at 11. pic.twitter.com/rQhubrQZ5e — Child of Hazel and Smoke (@wondermann5) January 31, 2019

Milan Christopher also took to Twitter, posting about society believing “what they want to believe”.

Today I realize we live in a society that truly “believes what it wants to believe” without merit, evidence or facts. Their is no wonder why religious propaganda, Political agenda & cultural deception is so readily & easily accepted & regurgitated. — Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) January 30, 2019

In our culture No matter how outlandish or idiotic the thought maybe anyone who doesn’t follow trends, practices or common beliefs are ostracized. It’s really kinda insane! 😒 — Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) January 30, 2019

The next day, Milan Christopher posted another message about people reading a “clickbait” headline and spreading it around.

the fact that people are RETWEETING click bate and passing the CLICK BATE HEADLINE around without reading the actual story/Write up is Hilarious. Some of you people are Fuqn Idiots i swear. but carry on! — Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) January 31, 2019

In the comments, one person called him out, writing, “This isn’t about you Milan. Let’s lift our brother up. We don’t know what he’s going through. Whether it makes sense to you or not, it’s none of your business to pass around premature opinions. Let’s pray for him, encourage him, and let him know we support him! Positive Energy!”

Days after his initial remarks about the Jussie Smollett attack he posted another message about how he was “still skeptical”.

Now back to my original thought I SAID WHAT THE FUCK I SAID & 2days later still feel the same exact way. STILL SKEPTICAL & i stand by it. i stand in my truth, i fight for injustices when need be but i'm also able to recognized what could be ORCHESTRATED PLOTS OF PROPAGANDA. — Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) January 31, 2019

Others responded with another call to support Jussie.

“Milan he has not made a public statement. There is no reason to doubt him,” read one response to Milan’s tweet. “We can doubt the reports We should be standing within him until theres reason from him not to. Even having doubt out there is terrible. We, I stood by you when u were in an altercation no questions asked.”

It’s not clear why Milan Christopher changed his views on supporting Jussie Smollett. The investigations into the case continue.