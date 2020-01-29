Mighty Ducks goalie Shaun Weiss, now age 41, looks gaunt and haggard in meth bust mugshot

Shaun Weiss, the former child actor best known for playing goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, has been arrested in California for breaking into a house while under the influence of a “controlled substance.”

A mugshot of the former child star was released online is causing shock and concern. He looks gaunt and haggard in the photos.

According to a press release by the Marysville Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded to a call on Sunday morning that a burglary was in progress at a house. When they arrived at the house, they found that a man, whom they later identified as Weiss, had broken into the garage and gained access to the car parked inside the garage by smashing the windshield.

“Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window. Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken.”

Marysville Police arrest suspect for a residential burglary in progress. Turns out Mr. Weiss was a movie star one time. Posted by Marysville Police Department on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Police said Weiss also appeared to have been under the influence of methamphetamine. When he was questioned, he admitted that he did not live in the house and that he was not the owner of the vehicle he had gained access to.

Police arrested Weiss for residential burglary and for being under the influence of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Yuba County jail and was being held on a $52, 500 bail, according to the police report.

Shaun Weiss has been in a downward spiral recently

This is not the first time that Weiss has been in trouble with the law in recent years.

He was arrested in Northern California in August 2018 for public intoxication. A mugshot of the former star that police released at the time shocked fans. He looked unkempt, unwashed, and haggard.

Weiss spent some time in rehab but was later arrested in December 2018 for shoplifting, according to TMZ.

Earlier in 2017, he was arrested in California for petty theft and sentenced to 150 days in prison but was released after only 12 days due to overcrowding. Shortly afterward, he was arrested for misdemeanor meth possession and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Shaun Weiss bio

According to his IMDb, page, Shaun Weiss was born in August 1978 in Montvale, New Jersey.

He is a writer and actor best known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 movie The Mighty Ducks and D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994). He played Josh Burnbalm in the 1995 movie, Heavyweights.

He is also known for roles in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Mr. Rhodes, The Tony Danza Show, and City Guys.

His most recent role was in the 2016 short film Netflix & Chill.