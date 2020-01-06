Michelle Williams passionate women’s right to choose Golden Globes acceptance speech leaves Twitter divided

Michelle Williams gave a passionate speech on a woman’s right to choose when accepting her Golden Globe for Best Actress in Limited Series at the awards show on Sunday night.

The talented actress received an award for her role as dancer Gwen Verdon in the limited series, Fosse/Verdon. Michelle began her speech by thanking those who have supported her choices over the years.

She was sincere and somber as she went on to deliver a message that was close to her heart, the women’s right to choose.

“I know my choices might look different than yours but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years,” the 39-year-old expressed in a part of her speech.

Michelle Williams accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/afS9Hkuoky — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Michelle, who is expecting her second child with rumored fiancé Thomas Kail, left quite an impression on people with her speech.

Twitter immediately became flooded with users’ opinions on the hot button topic, especially since Ricky Gervais told the winners not to get political in his opening monologue.

Several Twitter users praised Michelle for her words regarding women’s right to choose, as well as encouraging all women to vote in November.

Many people expressed their belief the Dawson’s Creek alum had won hands down for best speech at the 2020 Golden Globes. It was “powerful, empowering, moving, and inspiring” declared one user.

Michelle Williams speech at the 2020 Golden Globes is everything I needed to start the new decade. Powerful. Empowering. Moving. Inspiring. #GoldenGlobes — #AppletonStrong (@O10Courtney) January 6, 2020

Not everyone was jumping on the praise Michelle bandwagon. Others were outraged at her use of the speech to promote the message that not all lives matter.

Some women were especially angry at the actress for lumping all women into the same category and assuming they want the same thing as Michelle.

@goldenglobes Michelle Williams does not speak for all women, for the women “18-118” out there she wants to vote for abortions! It’s a slap in the face to assume all women agree with you. Every child is wanted, EVERY LIFE is wanted, maybe not by you, but someone. — Stephanie McBrayer (@StephanieMcBra4) January 6, 2020

Last fall, when she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the same role, Michelle gave a speech on pay inequality.

She is an advocate for women’s rights — all of them — and the actress is not afraid to use her platform to express her opinions.

There is no question Michelle Williams Golden Globes speech has made an impression. Social media remains divided over what kind of impression it made.