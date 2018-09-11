Michael Mann death: Tributes pour in for celebrity stylist

Michael Mann, celebrity stylist and creative director of MMC Studios, has sadly passed away.

The talented designer, who was known for his amazingly creative eye, passed away this week with the news of his death spreading through social media yesterday and this morning.

Mann, who had an impressive list of celebrity clients, was praised for his work by those who worked closely with him.

Those he worked with closely as a stylist included artists Lil Mama, Saweetie, Brandy Norwood and Ledisi, who he styled for her recent performance at Black Girls Rock!

Brandy told on Instagram how she was in shock over the news of his death.

Lil Mama also posted an emotional tribute to Mann, who was a close friend.

Michael Mann talked about Lil Mama’s new style to BET just last year, revealing that they had a great working relationship because there was a genuine love between them.

The beauty of this client and stylist relationship was that the love was mutual. Niatia, beyond being a good client, she is an amazing person, and it really helps with the relationship, genuine love between you and your client can be a hard thing to find.

Ledisi also posted a sweet message, revealing that she couldn’t find the right words to say.

Michael Mann’s cause of death had not been revealed at the time of writing.

Michael Mann will be missed by those who knew and loved him, including his many fans.