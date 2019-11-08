Michael Bloomberg net worth: How rich is he in 2019?

Michael Bloomberg is ready to take over the White House in 2020. Now the only question is, did the former New York Mayor wait a bit too long to throw his name into the large Democratic field hat?

Bloomberg 2020 is officially underway

Mike Bloomberg is officially jumping into the Democratic presidential race against familiar faces such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Like President Trump, Bloomberg is a New-Yorker through and through. Bloomberg was the mayor of New York City for 12 years and is one of just four individuals to have served that long.

That is all in the past, and this new version of Mr. Bloomberg is determined to do whatever it takes to not only get into the race but win it.

Michael Bloomberg net worth 2019

One thing is for sure, Michael Bloomberg won’t have to worry about raising funds to get his campaign off the ground.

According to Axios, via Forbes, the co-founder of the financial institution and media company that bears his name has been a significant part of how Michael Bloomberg earned his massive fortune.

Bloomberg started in 1973 as a general partner at Salomon Brothers, an investment bank where he headed the equity trading. When the company was sold, and he was laid off, he left with $10 million in equity as a partner in the firm.

He used that money to start his own company called Innovative Market Systems and picked up Merrill Lynch as the first client. In 1987, he renamed his company Bloomberg L.P., and the rest is history.

As of November 8, 2019, the former Harvard graduate has a net worth of $52.4 billion. Yes, billions with a “B!”

It makes many people wonder why a person with so much money would want to get into the hustle and bustle of running for the President of the United States?

Heading off to a quiet resort in warm climates sounds much more appealing!

Bloomberg will turn 78 on February 14, 2020.