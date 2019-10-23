Micah Stampley’s daughter dies at age 15

Mary Stampley, the daughter of the gospel singer and songwriter Micah Stampley and wife Heidi Stampley, has died at age 15.

Mary Stampley reportedly died on Tuesday “due to complications following a seizure.” The family confirmed her death through a press statement released late on Tuesday by their publicist David Robinson.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the passing of their 15-year-old daughter, Mary Stampley,” the statement read. “Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event.”

The statement did not reveal information about the health issues that caused the seizure, and the cause of death. However, previous statements by Micah and Heidi indicated that Mary had been battling with an undisclosed illness for some years before she died.

Heidi, a registered nurse, once paid a touching tribute to their daughter on her birthday in December 2017, saying she was their “miracle child” and that she had “been through fire.”

“It’s a testimony of God’s power to heal because she doesn’t look like what she’s been through,” Heidi wrote. “I celebrate all that she is and will become as she continues to grow in grace and beauty.”

Micah Stampley lives in Fayetteville, Georgia with his family.

Mary is survived by her father Micah, mother Heidi, and five brothers, Brandon, Micah II, Adam, David, and Desmond.

Fans, friends, and colleagues, have been paying tribute on Twitter:

Praying for Micah and Heidi Stampley and family at the news of the heartbreaking loss of their 15 year old daughter, Mary Stampley. #heartcry pic.twitter.com/1MZZo4VL0o — Ms. Carol P (@CRPowell2) October 23, 2019

The Francis Family are so saddened to hear of the loss of Micah & Heidi Stampley's Daughter, Mary.

Please let us all pray for Micah, Heidi and the family who are so broken at this time dealing with the loss of their only daughter. pic.twitter.com/YDZWCo5L0m — Bishop J A Francis (@BishopJFrancis) October 23, 2019

Our hearts, prayers and love are with Micah and Heidi Stampley and their entire family regarding the tragic loss of their 15 year old daughter Mary Stampley. Please share your heart and prayers with them during this… https://t.co/r2IlFIqKfG — Mike Freeman (@DrMikeFreeman) October 23, 2019

Who is Micah Stampley?

Micah Stampley was born on September 7, 1971, in Los Angeles, California, to Pastor Richard and Delmaire Stampley. He and his seven siblings were raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He trained early in life as a carpenter, specializing in fine furniture and cabinetry, but he also showed musical talents very early in life. He began singing with the church choir when he was four years old and became the choir director at his father’s church when he was only seven years old.

Stampley was already writing songs by the time he was 10 years old.

He first came to prominence in the gospel music scene in 2005 when he released his debut CD, The Songbook of Micah. The Songbook of Micah debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard gospel charts. The Songbook of Micah included hits, such as War Cry and Take My Life.

Stampley is also known for songs, such as Heaven on Earth, Holiness, and Be Lifted.

He was nominated multiple times for Dove and Stellar Awards. Micah revealed on his official website that his wife plays a role in writing many of his songs. He described her as his “anointed songwriter.”

Besides his music career, Micah is also an entrepreneur. He and his wife own the coffee shop Orleans Brews and Beignets in Fayetteville, Georgia. They recently opened another outlet in Leesville, Louisiana.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Micah has suffered a tragic loss in the past. He lost two brothers, Robert and Nathaniel, in tragic circumstances. Robert was shot dead in 1992. Nathaniel also died in similar circumstances in 1994.