Mia Khalifa net worth in 2019: How much money does former porn star make now?

13th August 2019 11:54 AM ET
The Lebanese-American ex-porn star Mia Khalifa took to Twitter on Monday to reveal to millions of her followers how much she actually earned during her brief stint (October 2014 – January 2015) as a porn actress. Khalifa, who has since quit the adult entertainment industry and rebranded herself as a social media personality, sports commentator, and web model, wanted to correct what she perceived to be the widespread mistaken impression that she made millions from porn.

She revealed that despite the fact that she remained the second-most-searched-for porn star on Pornhub in 2018, she made only about $12,000 during the few months that she worked as a porn actress.

“People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue,” she tweeted. “I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that.”

She also admitted that the stigma associated with having worked as a porn actress affected her ability to find a job after she quit the industry in 2015.

“Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary,” she tweeted.

People have been reacting on Twitter to Mia Khalifa’s disclosure and many of her fans were shocked that she made so little as a porn actress.

How much money does Mia Khalifa make in 2019?

Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates Khalifa’s 2019 net worth at about $3 million.

Estimates of her net worth are mostly based on an estimation of how much she likely earned as a porn star and an estimation of the potential earning power of her social media assets, including her Instagram and YouTube channel.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated her net worth in 2018 at $4 million, but the website apparently revised its estimation downward after she recently came out to state that she made only $12,000 as a porn actress.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa (aka Mia Callista) was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on February 10, 1993, so she is 26 years old. She moved with her family to the U.S. in 2000. She obtained a degree in history from the University of Texas at El Paso.

The Lebanese actress shot to stardom in 2014 when she appeared in an adult movie wearing an Islamic headscarf for women known as a hijab, although she was raised a Catholic. Her appearance in a porn video wearing a hijab drew the attention of Islamic fundamentalists and ISIS terrorists and she received several death threats. The death threats and massive backlash in her home country influenced her decision to leave the adult film industry.

After she left the porn industry in 2015, she worked for some time as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami but gradually came to prominence as a social media personality with a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube. She also worked as webcam model and sports commentator.

Mia Khalifa currently has more than 16.7 million followers on Instagram and more than 2.7 million followers on Twitter. She uses her social media presence to promote and support her favorite sports teams.