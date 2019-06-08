Meghan Markle makes first appearance since giving birth

Meghan Markle has been healing privately since giving birth to a son, Archie, one month ago. The new mom didn’t let that deter her from joining the rest of her family at the Trooping the Colour parade.
The event, which helped commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, took place in London today with a huge crowd. Prince Harry and his wife were all smiles as they made their way through the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage.
While Archie sat this one out, and presumably took a nap during the affair, Harry and Meghan’s nieces and nephews were at the celebration.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all smiles as they waved to the crowd.
Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousins — Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — were also in attendance.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
The day brought an array of colorful fascinators and smiles to the people of London as they continued the celebration of the Queen’s birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continually showing how much more accessible they are than previous royal generations, posted a photo of themselves at the parade on their Instagram account.
