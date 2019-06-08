Meghan Markle makes first appearance since giving birth

Meghan Markle has been healing privately since giving birth to a son, Archie, one month ago. The new mom didn’t let that deter her from joining the rest of her family at the Trooping the Colour parade.

The event, which helped commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, took place in London today with a huge crowd. Prince Harry and his wife were all smiles as they made their way through the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage.

While Archie sat this one out, and presumably took a nap during the affair, Harry and Meghan’s nieces and nephews were at the celebration.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all smiles as they waved to the crowd.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousins — Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — were also in attendance.

The day brought an array of colorful fascinators and smiles to the people of London as they continued the celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continually showing how much more accessible they are than previous royal generations, posted a photo of themselves at the parade on their Instagram account.

