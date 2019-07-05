Meghan King Edmonds shares devastating news that her son, Hart, has irreversible brain damage

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds recently shared heartbreaking news on her blog – that her son, Hart, 13 months, has irreversible brain damage.

The reality star stated that she “knew” the moment her son was born that something was different about him and that he had trouble suckling as an infant.

In the post, Meghan explained that she’d been struggling to get a diagnosis for him for months and that his doctor repeatedly told her he was fine, but her mother’s instinct said he wasn’t. She finally had him undergo an elective MRI under general anesthesia, where she and her husband, Jim Edmonds, finally got their answer.

In the blog post, Meghan wrote:

Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. She said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side. She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred “a couple months before he was born.” She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.

Hart has irreversible brain damage, it’s called PVL.

“Like I said, I already knew,” Meghan wrote. “I immediately called Jimmy to tell him. He was surprised, which surprised me.”

She also stated that she felt blessed, despite this diagnosis, because she still had all three of her children. She also revealed she’s praying for a miracle, but that she’s rising up to meet the challenge God has given her.