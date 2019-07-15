Megan Thee Stallion dates Moneybagg Yo: Who are his baby mommas?

Megan Thee Stallion and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo have gone public after being spotted together on several occasions.

As the latest Hip Hop couple share flirty Instagram posts, two women claim to be Moneybag’s ex-girlfriend and one of them threatened Megan Thee Stallion. According to The Shade Room, one of the women is a fan of the 27-year-old Memphis rapper while the other woman, listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s music in the Instagram story below, is one of his baby mamas.

While Megan has not responded to the allegations, MoneyBagg Yo denies having an affair stating “Here go da lies” with a follow-up tweet suggesting his baby mama is unhappy that he has moved on and said of her rant, “Misery loves company.”

Who are Moneybagg’s baby mommas?

Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario White, Jr., reportedly has seven children with four baby mamas. Last month, one of his baby mama’s who goes by the name Juiccy Babyyy on Instagram, claimed to still have a relationship with the rapper.

It appears that she is the same baby mama who continues to taunt Megan following the announcement of her relationship with Moneybagg.

When asked by a fan on Instagram whether she plans on having children with the rapper, Megan Thee Stallion said she does not want kids.

Moneybagg Yo is signed to Memphis legendary rapper Yo Gotti’s record label Collective Music Group (CMG). Megan Thee Stallion, 24, is best known for her hit single Big Ole Freak and released her mixtape Fever earlier this year. Megan and MoneyBagg have been rumored to have been dating for about two months before going public.