Megan Rapinoe celebrates world cup victory, kisses girlfriend: Who is Sue Bird?

Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), celebrated the nation’s fourth women’s World Cup title by kissing her girlfriend Sue Bird on the sidelines.

The USWNT beat the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France, after Rapinoe scored a penalty kick in the 61st minute (second half) and Rose Lavelle scored a goal in the 69th minute.

The victory comes after Rapinoe stirred controversy when she expressed her disapproval of Trump with strong words and said she would not visit the White House if the women’s national team won the title.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019

Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 7, 2019

So proud of you, Team USA—you inspire us all! #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/YEHzyqOwZa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 7, 2019

She has also recently been very outspoken about her strongly held beliefs in civil rights and equality. She knelt in solidarity with NFL’s Colin Kaepernick and supported the lawsuit brought against the U.S. Soccer Federation to demand equal pay for women athletes.

She is also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights.

After millions of soccer fans around the world saw Rapinoe kissing her girlfriend Sue Bird on the sidelines, they have been asking who she is. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Sue Bird?

Megan Rapinoe’s girlfriend Sue Bird was born in Syosset, Nassau County, NY, on October 16, 1980. She is of Jewish descent and holds a dual U.S. and Israeli citizenship.

Her parents are Herschel and Nancy Bird. She has one older sister named Jen.

She started playing basketball in the AUU when she was 11 years old. She played basketball in high school and college, winning two NCAA Championships with UConn in 2000 and 2002, and four FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cups in 2002, 2010, 2014, and 2018.

She currently plays professional basketball for the Seattle Storm in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) league. She was drafted by Seattle in 2002 as the first overall pick of the WNBA Draft.

She was part of the Seattle Storm team that won the WNBA championship title in 2004, 2010, and 2018. She won Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016.

She has also won the EuroLeague Championship five times in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

Bird is an 11-time WNBA All-star. Fans voted her as one of WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time in 2011.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have reportedly been dating for about two years after they first met during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

She hasn’t been playing in the WNBA lately as she is recovering after a recent knee injury and surgery.

She is currently undergoing rehabilitation on her left knee after surgery in May, according to USA Today. This gave her the opportunity to travel to France to support her girlfriend Rapinoe, as she played in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Bird recently published a viral piece, entitled So the President f***ing hates my girlfriend, on The Player’s Tribune in defense of Rapinoe after the fiery soccer player’s recent verbal altercation with President Donald Trump.

In the article she praised Rapinoe, saying she was very proud of her.