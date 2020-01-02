Meat Loaf will do anything for love — but he won’t eat meat

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Rocker and film star Meat Loaf is an icon for his gut-busting zesty role in the film, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and also for his amazing music career. He may do anything for love by the dashboard light… but he won’t eat meat.

The new revelation is thanks to the UK restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s new vegan menu campaign. They have enlisted Meat Load to star in their latest advertisement.

Never a slight man, Grammy-winning artist Meat Loaf has slimmed down noticeably as he has apparently walked away from his carnivorous ways.

The bat out of hell known as Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday, and he is now 72, but he doesn’t look it. This American artist, who is revered in the UK and beyond, is being asked to change his name to Veg Loaf by a music manager in the video.

He isn’t having it.

The play is on Meat Loaf’s 1993 hit single, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

All of this mirth and play on Meat’s musical canon is part of the Veganuary campaign — where people give up meat and animal products for the month of January.

Other stars who have gone to the veganism side include Simon Cowell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul McCartney, Natalie Portman, Bryan Adams, Ellie Goulding, Will.I.Am, and Ariana Grande.

However, we can all thank Frankie & Benny’s, who roped in Meat Loaf to star in their commercials, as he is asked to rebrand himself as Veg Loaf for the month, but “he won’t do that.”

Meat Loaf said: “When Frankie & Benny’s first approached me to rebrand to Veg Loaf I said no way in hell – I won’t do that.”

What is Frankie & Benny’s?

Meat Loaf may be all-American, but he was hired by a UK outfit. The chain of Italian-American restaurants is dotted all over England.

If you want to check them out, buy a ticket and head to Nottingham, London, Cambridge, Ruislip, Birmingham, or Feltham.

Elise Ash, director of strategy and brand at Frankie & Benny’s, told the Daily Star: “We wanted to encourage diners to swap meat for veg this January, so who better to sign up than one of the most recognized artists on the planet.”

He added: “While we couldn’t convince him to rebrand to Veg Loaf, we’re just delighted he’s the headline act for our new vegan menu and helping spread the word on the benefits of tucking into our meat-free dishes.”