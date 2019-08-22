Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo becomes honorary Falconer at LA Football Club

The Mayans M.C. are set to roll back for season two on FX this coming September. The star of the series, JD Pardo (E.Z. Reyes) was in Los Angeles for a fun event with the Los Angeles Football Club.

On August 21, Pardo became an Honorary Falconer, holding the raptor at the Los Angeles Football Club. This took place at the San Jose Earthquakes MLS game at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

Los Angeles team beat San Jose in a shut out, 4-0.

He wasn’t alone as additional Mayans M.C. cast members were there to watch. These guests included his TV brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and high school sweetheart Emily (Sarah Bolger).

Also on hand were M.C. heavyweights like Emilio Rivera, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Antonio Jaramillo, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Gino Vento, and Salvador Chacon.

In the press statement from FX, Pardo said:

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget. I’m extremely honored to have been given the opportunity to represent the Mayans and Los Angeles in this way. A falcon landed on me – that’s insane!”

Other quotes:

In the press statement, reacting to the energetic LAFC Fan Section, Pardo said, “The 3252 are an awesome force of nature. Their energy electrified the stadium and their passion for the club is undeniable.”

And of the new Banc of California Stadium, Emilio Rivera said: “The location in the heart of downtown Los Angeles right next to the Coliseum brings in a true sense of L.A. community. You can feel the pride from every corner.”

What is Mayans M.C.?

The series Mayans M.C. is the continuation of showrunner Kurt Sutter’s award-winning Sons of Anarchy television series about biker gangs in California.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Mayans takes place in a post-Jax Teller (SOA) world. Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is a prospect with a past in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border.

Once a rising academic star, he now is climbing out of the clutches of the prison system and must play ball with law enforcement while keeping his past hidden from the club.

EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother “Angel” (Clayton Cardenas) while piecing together who was responsible for their mother’s death. Meanwhile, their father “Felipe” (Edward James Olmos) runs a carniceria and is hiding a storied past himself.

The series is executive produced by Sutter, James, and Kevin Dowling. The 10-episode second season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, September 3 at 10p ET/PT on FX.