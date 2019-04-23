Matt McKay from KFRX arrested on strangulation charge

Matt McKay, the host of Matt McKay Mornings on 106.3 KFRX in Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested and charged with felony strangulation early on Sunday morning.

McKay, 42, whose real name is Matthew Rydberg, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife. Two minors reportedly witnessed the incident which is said to have happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to ABC 8 (KLKNTV), court documents claim he allegedly strangulated his wife by grabbing her throat. Police said he showed signs of intoxication at the time of arrest.

He appeared at Lancaster County Court on Monday afternoon, and has since been released on bond, according to Lincoln Police. At a court hearing that took place on Monday afternoon, McKay’s attorney argued that he has a “very limited” criminal history and that he was not a flight risk. The judge then set his bond at “10% of $25,000”.

McKay posted the bond shortly after, according to 1011Now.com. The judge also ordered him to not contact anyone at his home.

He is due to appear in court again on May 20, according to KFORNow.com.

The crime of felony strangulation carries a penalty of up to three years in prison or a $10,000 fine or both, according to ABC 8 (KLKNTV).

After his arrest on Sunday morning, McKay was not listed on the KFRX website on Monday morning.

KFRX’s parent company, Alpha Media USA, later released a statement saying he was on leave: