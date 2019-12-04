Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People: Where is he and is he coming back to the show this season?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Fans are looking forward to the return of the Brown family in Alaskan Bush People Season 7 on Discovery Channel tonight.

Those who love the show have been inquiring about Matt, Billy and Ami’s firstborn son, and it has been reported that he is expected to return to the show — at least briefly — in the upcoming season. We have all the latest details below.

The Brown family has been through many ups and downs lately. On the upside, Noah and his wife Rhain Alisha welcomed their son Elijah Connor Brown in February, after their wedding in August. Gabe and his wife Raquell Rose are also expecting their first child. They were reportedly expecting their baby in November.

Meanwhile, Bear Brown and his ex-fiance Raiven recently revealed they are expecting a boy.

Ami’s lung cancer diagnosis has been the major difficult time for the family in recent years, but amid her travails, Matt has also had his share of troubles.

His recent absence from the show has left fans asking about his whereabouts. Here is what we know about what Matt Brown has been doing.

Where is Matt Brown now?

As fans already know, Matt struggled with substance abuse and was forced to check into rehab back in 2016. He returned to rehab in September 2018 after his family moved to rural Washington.

Billy made a statement in support of Matt on behalf of the family at the time.

“We miss him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever,” Billy said. “We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

He reportedly left rehab in November 2018 but continued receiving treatment at an outpatient facility until January 2019.

Radar Online reported that after he left rehab in November 2018, he had a fight with his father in Washington and left for Palm Desert in California. After reportedly “wandering” in the desert for some time, he checked into Betty Ford Clinic outside Palm Spring, California, in January 2019.

Matt is expected to feature in some capacity on Season 11

Matt posted a short video to Instagram on August 3, 2019, showing him on his family’s ranch in Washington. He was shown enjoying the scene over Palmer Lake.

He appeared in the video to have recovered after leaving Betty Ford Clinic.

“Takin’ in the peaceful view of this lake here and thinking ’bout ya’ll,” he said. “I know I haven’t done a video in a while, so I just wanna say ‘hey,’ and hope ya’ll have a good weekend.”

Matt also took to Instagram on September 13, 2019, with an encouraging message about his sobriety since leaving Betty Ford.

“A year and almost 2 [months] ago, I started out on a quest of self understanding and awareness, to find a better way of existing in the world,” Matt wrote. “It has forever changed my life for the better.”

Radar Online reported that Matt joined his family in Washington and that he was returning to the show after making up with his father and striking a deal with him. Billy reportedly insisted that he must stay sober if he wanted to return to the series.

However, it is likely that if Matt appears at all it will only be sporadically and for brief periods. The official season description for Discovery has no mention of Matt featuring on the season as a main cast member.

It reads, “This season, spring descends on North Star Ranch, as the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, Billy and Ami, push the next generation of the Wolfpack, Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain to strengthen their own footholds on the mountain to create a bigger, better, more sustainable version of Browntown.”

Matt also does not feature in any of the promo artwork, or in the trailer:

Alaskan Bush People Premieres WEDNESDAY Dec 4th at 8p on Discovery Wednesdays are getting WILD.#AlaskanBushPeople is back December 4 at 8p on @Discovery and Discovery GO. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Alaskan Bush People Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8/7c on Discovery.