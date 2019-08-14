Marrying Millions exclusive interview: Brianna talks life with Bill Hutchinson, how she almost didn’t do the show

Marrying Millions debuted on Lifetime last month and gives viewers an inside look into the lives of the rich and the not so rich as they try to navigate life in a romantic relationship.

One of those couples, Brianna and Bill, have become fast fan favorites and it’s easy to see why. She’s just 21 years old and is drop-dead gorgeous with a mane of the most impressive glossy waves and a personality that proves for her, beauty is more than skin deep.

Brianna’s other half, Bill Hutchinson, is a super successful real estate developer in Dallas, Texas who just happens to run the most successful privately-owned real estate firm in the country.

Due to Bill’s huge success, he lives a life of ultra-luxury, living in $10 million homes and buying up brand new yachts like it’s nothing and Briana, who met her man while hostessing at a restaurant that he happens to like, is along for the ride.

But it turns out that there’s way more to partnering up with someone as successful as Bill than lounging and sipping mimosas. Much like her Marrying Millions co-star Rosie, Brianna commented on the busy lifestyle that goes along with this level of achievement and the stress of putting their lives on display for all the world to see.

Monsters & Critics was given the opportunity to chat with Brianna about Marrying Millions, dating Bill Hutchinson and what the future holds. Here’s what she had to say!

Monsters & Critics: How did you end up on Marrying Millions? Were you approached by someone?

Brianna: Um no they actually reached out to Bill and I and said that they found us somehow but wouldn’t release how they found us but someone told them about us. So they reached out to us multiple times and at first Bill and I weren’t considering it because we didn’t need anything and we didn’t think the publicity would be a good idea. You know, just nerves. I shy away from everything.

Monsters & Critics: How do you feel about it now? Were you right?

No, I’m fine with it. Nothing has happened too overwhelming. It’s nice, easy, fun. There have been some negative comments but then there have been some beautiful, heartwarming comments so it all balances out.

Monsters & Critics: How about Bill? Is he enjoying this?

Oh yeah of course. Bill’s a people person. He’s a people pleaser and he’s been enjoying. He’s been having as much fun as I am. Because filming really has been fun. The crew is amazing. We always get an amazing crew. I mean regular people who come out and laugh with us, make jokes with us off-scene. So I think we all have been dealing with it very well but especially him because he’s so natural with people.

Monsters & Critics: Do you watch the show as it airs each week?

Umm, I’m not big into watching the show. I’ve watched a few episodes. We’ll sit down because Bill likes to watch it and I’ll watch it. I don’t make it an appointment to sit down and watch but I do record it on my DVR.

Monsters & Critics: What was your first impression of Bill when you didn’t know him and he came into your restaurant?

I thought he looked very Bohemian and it interested me, the way he dressed because I’d never seen anyone dress that way. He looked casual but business savvy. I don’t know. It wasn’t a normal look. If you look at a picture of him you’ll see what I mean. Just, the way he dresses says everything… pretty outrageous.

Monsters & Critics: What is your favorite thing about him?

My favorite thing about him is actually how he is with his children. That really just warms my heart the way he is a father to his kids. It’s beautiful to watch it unfold. Because he has two younger children, he has a 10 year and a 14-year-old who live at home with us and he is just an amazing father. I’m really big about family so to see that interaction every day… it’s nice. I think that’s what truly attracts me to him. I grew up with a wonderful father so to just see a man who is so caring to his children it really warms my heart. It means a lot. It says a lot about his character.

Do you plan on having kids with Bill?

I think kids would be a beautiful thing. We have talked about it but I think we’re both on the page where we’re not there yet. I live with his two younger children and I mother them when they aren’t with their own mother. I’m head over heels in it. I’m in deep but I’ve enjoyed it. Any yearning for that mother position is completely fulfilled in every way.

Monsters & Critics: Did the two of you move to Miami? Do you like it there now?

Miami is actually amazing. I’m so grateful I decided to take this leap and to go ahead and move. Because it was scary and it was hard at first. It’s been fun. The atmosphere is amazing and the people here are amazing.

Monsters & Critics: Have Bill’s Dallas socialite friends accepted you or do they still give you a hard time?

I think we’ll have to watch and see the show.

Monsters & Critics: With such a large age difference, people will likely always think you’re Bill’s daughter. Do you think it will ever not be awkward?

Actually, it’s not awkward. I mean at first it was extremely awkward but now, it’s like a fun joke that we laugh about when we hear. We don’t want to make anybody feel bad for making the mistake of thinking that. It is a very awkward situation but it’s actually just something we giggle about now.

Monsters & Critics: With such a large age difference, people will likely always think you’re Bill’s daughter. Do you think it will ever not be awkward?

Actually, it’s not awkward. I mean at first it was extremely awkward but now, it’s like a fun joke that we laugh about when we hear. We don’t want to make anybody feel bad for making the mistake of thinking that. It is a very awkward situation but it’s actually just something we giggle about now.

Monsters & Critics: What has been the most challenging thing for you about being in a relationship with Bill?

I think the busy lifestyle actually because just between children and traveling and three dogs and families and everything, it’s so busy and I think that’s the only issue. Sometimes I actually just want to sit down and relax a little more at home. But there are obligations and commitments that we have made and that the children have made. So it’s just so busy and I’m a very calm person.

Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.