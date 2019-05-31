Markus ‘Notch’ Persson not dead from drug overdose: Minecraft founder is latest death hoax target

Markus Persson, better known as Notch, is the billionaire creator of Minecraft. A death hoax story claimed that the 39-year-old video game programmer is dead from a drug overdose at his home. However, Notch is alive and was active on his Twitter account yesterday.

It is unclear where the fake news story originated from but several links on Twitter and Facebook claim that Markus ‘Notch’ Persson is dead. To make the hoax seem legitimate, the fake story claiming he died from a drug overdose links to a CNN article about Robert Mueller with a shortened URL.

BREAKING – 'Minecraft' Creator, Markuss 'Notch' Personn, found dead in his Beverly Hills home in apparent drug overdose. https://t.co/Wk1qvynqBS pic.twitter.com/rlH6aU3Qgs — yepyep yiha (@YepyepYiha) May 29, 2019

Everyone I wanna share the unfortunate news, the creator of Minecraft Markuss "Notch" Personn was found dead in his home after a drug overdose. #RIPNotch — Scriptz (@Scriptz15) May 31, 2019

The false reports about the Billionaire video game developer led to many fans fearing that he had passed away.

Since selling Minecraft to Microsoft, Persson has courted controversy due to his political opinions.

The Billionaire game designer also expressed in 2015 that his wealth made him feel isolated and depressed, according to the New Zealand Herald. It seems like the hoaxers looked to take advantage of his past statements to make a drug overdose hoax seem believable.

Markus Persson is the latest in a string of celebrity death hoaxes to have made the rounds on social media this year. Although Facebook and Twitter have announced that they are tackling spam and fake news, many hoax stories continue to strive on social media platforms.

Markus ‘Notch’ Persson is alive and well