Marie Osmond let daughter be homeless in bid to ‘reboot her’

Raising children in the public eye is not easy, and The Talk guest Marie Osmond defended her “tough love” decision to stop bailing out her daughter until she could figure out how to survive this life on her own two feet.

In the clip below, Marie reveals to The Talk audience that her daughter was living in her car. Osmond said she struggled with this decision to let her child fail and work out her problems without interference.

Osmond shared this with the audience on Wednesday.

Speaking candidly, she said: “I know that I enabled my older children a little bit. My children are all very hard workers, but it’s easier to teach them when they are young, then when they are older.”

Adding: “For example, my one daughter, she was just struggling, and couldn’t just quite get it together, and I would help her and help her. And I know this sounds terrible, but there was one point she called me after multiple times, and she’s like said, ‘Mom’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to help you.’ And I knew she would end up living in her car.”

But there was a happy ending to this tough love tale.

Osmond added: “She said today that it the hardest time in her life. I cried. But I knew if I didn’t reboot her that she’d be that way her whole life… our job as parents is to teach them to take care of themselves, but to be there when they need it.”

Marie remarried her first husband, Steve Craig, in 2011 and has eight children, both biological and adopted. They are Stephen Blosil, Jessica Osmond, Rachael Blosil, Michael Bryan (deceased), Brandon Warren, Brianna Patricia Blosil-Schwep, Matt Blosil, and Abigail Blosil.

The Talk airs daily on CBS, check local listings.