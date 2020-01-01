Mariah Carey Twitter hacked: Fake tweets mention Eminem, The Chuckling Squad as hackers reportedly get into singer’s account

On New Year’s Eve, singer Mariah Carey had her Twitter hacked and more than 50 fake tweets were sent out to her millions of followers. While there has been no official word on who was behind the hacking, there was a mention made of a potential group that was involved in a previous Twitter hack.

What happened with Mariah Carey’s Twitter?

Mariah Carey has a Twitter account with the handle @MariahCarey and 21.4 million followers. Reportedly, a hacker or group of hackers managed to get into her account on New Year’s Eve and send out fake tweets to her followers.

According to Variety, those tweets started at approximately 3:23 p.m. PT and included a mention of rapper Eminem in several of them. Some of the ones directed at Eminem were derogatory in nature, as shown in the screenshots below.

Yet another said, “Intel is NuBLoM and Debug stays smashing @Eminem’s daughter” with several laughing emojis.

Other fake tweets reportedly used the n-word and asked Mariah Carey’s followers to follow other Twitter profiles in order to get follows back for their own accounts.

At least one tweet referenced a hacker group known as The Chuckling Squad. As reported by Variety, the group was previously involved in hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with one arrest made in connection with that incident.

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appears to have been wiped clean since the incident, as there are currently no tweets appearing on the singer’s feed.

Carey achieves new milestone for her career

Carey, age 49, is also active on other social media platforms, including Instagram, where she recently posted about a major achievement. With her song “All I Want for Christmas” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts this month, she became the only artist with a No. 1 song in four different decades on the Billboard Hot 100.

