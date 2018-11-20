Mandy Moore’s pink wedding dress: See the pictures and find out all you need to know about her gown

Mandy Moore got married to musician Taylor Goldsmith at the weekend and unlike a traditional wedding where the bride wears white, Moore decided for a more boho-chic wedding by sporting a pink wedding dress.

Even though she decided to share a black and white photo from the nuptials as her main Instagram pic from her big day, many of her friends and fans shared photos of her wedding dress online.

Scroll through the photos taken by friend and author Emily Schuman below:

Mandy also posted a color version of the photo above in an Instagram Story on her page:

Mandy Moore’s pink wedding dress design

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mandy Moore designed her wedding dress with Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte to get a style like the ones that walked the runway of their Spring 2019 show. The website notes that Mandy has worked with them before, including for her 2018 Emmy Awards outfit.

The gown she wanted was originally a blush and black grown with small polka dots on it, but she simplified the look and made the layers longer for a more drapey look.

Back in August, Mandy Moore told People magazine that she wouldn’t be wearing white and that her wedding would be non-traditional. At the time, she revealed that she had no grand ideas just yet, and she probably didn’t know that she would fall for the pink wedding dress.

“I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress because it just doesn’t feel the most me,” she explained at the time.

She also wore a light pink tulle veil with floral embroidery scattered throughout, and even had flowers throughout her hair. Her makeup complimented the look with softer tones, including pink on her eyes and lips.

See more photos by scrolling through the Instagram post from makeup artist Jenn Streicher below:

Perhaps Mandy Moore wanted something simple and chic as Daily Mail reports that she wanted the wedding to have a boho feel, putting rugs around the altar along with beautiful floral arrangements. Her groom wore a traditional black suit.

But it wasn’t just her wedding gown that was non-traditional. Instead of a wedding cake, the small gathering of 50 people got to try about 12 different cakes throughout the celebrations.

In addition, there was no formal dinner, with the couple opting instead for finger foods, including food stations with meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw foods, cheese, and more, according to E! News.