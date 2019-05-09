Mananalu Water: What to know about Jason Momoa’s plastic-reducing water

Aquaman wants you to change your water drinking habits in a bid to save the earth.

The strapping handsome actor who plays the iconic role, Jason Momoa, is using his fame platform in a really clever way to introduce a line of four waters – still, sparkling, alkaline and spring water – under the brand name Mananalu.

Shaving his beard while walking in Jordan, the actor shows just how pervasive and worldwide a problem plastic waste actually is and urges fans to rethink how they purchase water:

In his video announcing this new venture, he says: “I just want to do this to bring awareness the plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution I don’t want to b***h about it there’s only one thing you really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle that’s aluminum.”

75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s a hundred percent recyclable… so you drink the can and about sixty days it’ll be back 100 percent infinitely recyclable. I hate going to the airport we’re being on the airplane having a water bottle this big when it could be an aluminum one you have aluminum so this and it’s fully recyclable.

He ends his plea saying: “I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum.”

What is Mananalu Water?



The meaning of the name of this new water is made clear on Momoa’s YouTube account, and says “Mana is the sacred spirit of life. Nalu is a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean.”

This is pure water in four forms, sparkling, flat or still, spring and alkaline water for people to purchase instead of the default plastic bottles that are ubiquitous in American grocery stores. Momoa has a trademark patent on the product too, filed April 25, 2019.

Momoa uses his Instagram account as a quasi-marketing platform to inform fans about how to buy it and why it is so important for the planet.

Plastic waste is eliminated with the purchase of the “infinitely recyclable” bottled water, as aluminum is readily remade into new containers and has a more efficient recycling life than plastic which winds up in the oceans in staggering and worrisome amounts.

Jason went on the Ellen DeGeneres show to educate people about his passion for cleaning up the waters of the earth and introduced Mananalu to Ellen’s audience.

Time will tell where it winds up and we will check back to see which retailers across the country are the first to adopt this brand and sell it on their shelves (as of now it is not on Amazon for order).